Fairgrounds to rock some tattoos at weekend Musink festival

If tattoos and punk rock are near and dear to your heart, Costa Mesa is the place for you this weekend.

Starting Friday and continuing through Sunday, the 10th annual Musink Tattoo Convention and Music Festival will bring hundreds of tattoo artists, a lineup of hard-rocking bands and a collection of classic and custom cars to the OC Fair & Event Center.

Travis Barker— the thoroughly tattooed drummer of the rock band Blink-182 who produces Musink along with Sean Akhavan, founder Bill Hardie and John Reese of Synergy Global Entertainment — called this year's musical lineup "the best of the best" and said the 10th edition of the event will "be one for the books."

"Musink is bigger and better than ever," he said Tuesday. "Every year we're focusing on making the event enjoyable for everybody who comes — the bands, the fans, the tattoo artists. When we sit down and plan the event, we are just trying to find ways to make it better every year."

This year's edition kicks off on St. Patrick's Day with a lineup of NOFX, the Vandals, Lagwagon and A Wilhelm Scream.

Saturday will feature The Used, Glassjaw, Goldfinger, Story of the Year and Hell or Highwater.

Wrapping things up on Sunday are Bad Religion, Pennywise, Swingin' Utters and Unwritten Law.

Fletcher Dragge, guitarist for Pennywise, said he and his bandmates "couldn't be more stoked to be back playing Musink, one of the best festivals in Southern California, if not the best."

The event, he said in a news release, is "always an insanely great party with good friends, awesome tattoo artists and some of the best bands on the planet."

Though Blink-182 isn't playing this year, Barker's not planning to sit on the sidelines. He said he'll play drums for Goldfinger on Saturday.

What: Musink

When: 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

Where: OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

Tickets: One-day tickets, weekend passes and VIP packages are available for purchase online.

Prices and more information: MusinkFest.com

