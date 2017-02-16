Ex-Costa Mesa policeman convicted of insurance fraud

An Orange County Superior Court jury Thursday convicted a former Costa Mesa police officer on felony charges of insurance fraud and making a fraudulent statement to obtain compensation.

Ryan Patrick Natividad, 32, of Corona was accused of falsely claiming that he had injured his hand while escorting a suspect from a patrol vehicle into the Costa Mesa Police Department jail in 2014. Natividad said he slammed his fist against a brick wall to prevent the suspect from stumbling.

He filed a workers' compensation claim, and the Police Department directed him to seek medical attention. The city investigated Natividad's claim and found video footage that contradicted his account, according to prosecutors.

He apparently injured his hand while off duty, authorities said.

Natividad faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison. He is expected to be sentenced April 7.

Costa Mesa police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad declined to comment about the circumstances of Natividad's departure from the department.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN