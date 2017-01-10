Man arrested in Newport store burglaries, two other people sought after a high-speed chase

A high-speed police pursuit that began with a string of commercial burglaries in Newport Beach on Saturday night culminated in Inglewood with an abandoned vehicle, one man in custody and two suspects at large.

Newport Beach police received a call at 8:35 p.m. from an employee at the Pavilions in the 2600 block of San Miguel Drive reporting that alcohol had just been stolen from the store. A few minutes later, an employee of Smart & Final in the 3000 block of East Coast Highway called to report a similar burglary involving two men and a woman, said Newport Beach Police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

As police were responding to the grocery stores, another officer drove to the Pavilions in the 1000 block of Bayside Drive to check on the business as a precautionary measure, Manzella said. When the officer arrived, the store manager said that business also was being burglarized and pointed out a suspect.

The man began to run, and two other suspects — a man and a woman — sped away in a black Dodge Charger, Manzella said. The officer chased the man and eventually took him into custody, she said.

Police pursuing the vehicle saw a handgun thrown out of it near Ford Road and Jamboree Road. The gun was later recovered, Manzella said.

Manzella said Newport officers ended the pursuit at Jamboree Road and the 73 Toll Road. A Huntington Beach helicopter located the Charger speeding north on the 405 Freeway and followed the car to the 110 Freeway, where officers lost sight of the vehicle in Inglewood.

The California Highway Patrol found the abandoned Charger about 9:47 p.m. near Imperial Highway and Van Ness Avenue, authorities said.

Charles Joseph Wesley IV, 35, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and resisting a police officer, Manzella said. The two other suspects have not been located.

