Politics
How do you think Trump did this week? Let us know
Times Community News Daily Pilot News

Newport Beach Jazz Party plays out at Marriott

The 17th annual Newport Beach Jazz Party and Big Band Blowout continues through Sunday at the Newport Beach Marriott hotel in Newport Center.

The event, which began Thursday, features a diverse lineup of musicians, including pianists, guitarists, trumpeters and singers.

More than 100 artists and six big bands are participating.

On Sunday, the music starts at 9:15 a.m. and continues till about midnight at five venues at the hotel.

For more information, visit newportbeachjazzparty.com or call (949) 759-5003.

Copyright © 2017, Daily Pilot
57°