Newport-Mesa Spirit Run races draw more than 1,800 to Newport Beach

Luke Money
More than 1,800 people pounded the pavement around Newport Beach's Fashion Island on Sunday during the 34th annual Newport-Mesa Spirit Run.

This year's event included seven adult races and eight youth races of varying distances. An accompanying Youth & Fitness Expo offered food, music and activities for adults and children.

Net proceeds from the festivities will go to benefit education and athletics in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District. This year's Spirit Run included a new Dash for Cash fundraiser in which schools outside the district could earn commissions from registration fees paid by supporters.

As of Monday, the total amount raised was still being tallied, according to Diane Daruty, president and race director of Newport-Mesa Spirit Run Inc. She said 1,800 to 1,900 participated this year.

That doesn't include pets that strutted their stuff during the Dog Mile — a new addition in which participants could run or walk alongside their canine companions.

For more information or to see race results, visit nmspiritrun.org.

