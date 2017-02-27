Newport Harbor High warns of fundraising scam

Newport Harbor High School is urging parents to be on alert for people going door to door asking for money to support the school's Regional Occupational Program.

"Do not give them any money. They are not part of our school, ROP or Newport-Mesa Unified School District. This is a scam," Principal Sean Boulton wrote in an email to parents Monday.

He advised parents to report such solicitors to the Costa Mesa or Newport Beach police departments and email the high school to help it keep track of the incidents.

"You can always refer to our NHHS fundraising calendar located on our homepage in order to verify fundraising efforts," Boulton wrote. "It lists the events sanctioned by Newport Harbor High School."

Costa Mesa and Newport police representatives had no immediate comment Monday.

Boulton said in an interview that some community members already have given money to the people and that the school has received about a dozen emails from parents.

Boulton said he was notified about the solicitors Sunday night by a parent who said they looked suspicious. Another parent posted a warning on the social media network Nextdoor.

"It isn't the first time we've uncovered false schemes, unfortunately," Boulton said. "We've had false companies up and down 17th Street posing as booster parents, and later we have parents who wrote checks and ask why their banner isn't displayed."

priscella.vega@latimes.com

Twitter: @VegaPriscella