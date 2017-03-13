Swastika, 'n-word' are carved into OCC security vehicles; former student arrested

A Costa Mesa man was arrested early Monday after a swastika and the "n-word" were carved into the hoods of two Orange Coast College security vehicles, authorities said.

College officials reported the incident to police at around 1:40 a.m., said police Sgt. Matt Selinske.

College public safety officers indicated the act may have been carried out by a former student who had been expelled and had previous altercations with an officer.

When Costa Mesa police went to the man's house, "he made some admissions that he had been involved with the vandalism," Selinske said.

Robert Mcdougal, 21, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and a hate crime. He was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $20,000.

