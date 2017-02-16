Classic rock and film music on Pacific Symphony's summer concert bill

What do Kenny Loggins, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Bruce Springsteen and "Jurassic Park" have in common?

Music from each is planned as part of the upcoming Pacific Symphony summer concert series, which will be held this year at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa after almost three decades at the now-closed Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre.

The symphony's "Summerfest" will feature four performances in the Pacific Amphitheatre from July through September, according to details released this week.

The series will kick off July 4 with "Symphonic Springsteen," a salute to the iconic rock singer-songwriter.

The Grammy Award-winning Loggins, known for hit songs such as "Footloose" and "Danger Zone," will perform as part of the series July 12.

On Aug. 19, symphony musicians will perform John Williams' classic "Jurassic Park" score as the film is screened.

The series will end with a literal bang during the symphony's "Tchaikovsky Spectacular" on Sept. 9. The Russian composer is perhaps best known for his "1812 Overture," which features the sound of cannon fire during its finale.

Both the Springsteen and Tchaikovsky shows will feature fireworks displays, according to a news release.

All concerts are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

A concert honoring U.S. military veterans will be held in August, but details haven't been released.

After months of talks, the symphony and the Fair & Event Center announced last month that they had reached an agreement to bring the summer concert series to the Pacific Amphitheatre.

The partnership between the organizations "presents a wonderful opportunity to reach new audiences and introduce them to great symphonic music outdoors under the stars," said symphony President John Forsyte.

"That's why we're pleased to be presenting a wide variety of programming that appeals to all tastes," he said in a news release.

Fair & Event Center Chief Executive Kathy Kramer said her organization is excited to welcome the symphony this summer.

"It brings together two great community assets in the Pacific Amphitheatre and benefits both organizations," she said in a statement. "We love the idea of fairgoers being exposed to the symphony and symphony fans being exposed to the fair."

The 127th annual Orange County Fair — themed "Farm Fresh Fun" — will run July 14 through Aug. 13.

For more information on the concert series, visit pacificsymphony.org or call (714) 755-5799.

