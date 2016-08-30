Shorter version of 150 Newport Center heads to Planning Commission

A Newport Center townhome and condominium project that would replace a car wash and gas station will again be reviewed by the Newport Beach Planning Commission on Thursday, this time with a shorter version than previously proposed.

Newport Center Anacapa Associates' 150 Newport Center project has gone through a series of changes in the past several months at the commission's behest. Most recently, the developer reduced the planned height of the 45-unit building to 50 feet in five stories from 65 feet in six stories.

The developer also is considering an alternative plan that would reduce the number of units to 35, according to a city staff report.

If approved, the project would replace the Beacon Bay Auto Wash and an adjacent gas station on 1.26 acres along Newport Center Drive near Anacapa Drive.

After about two hours of public discussion Aug. 18, planning commissioners were unable to come to a consensus about various points of the project, including density and height.

The majority of commissioners said they are open to a residential project on the site, as it would advance the city general plan's goal of creating a walkable community in Newport Center.

But the commission provided some parameters for 150 Newport Center, including setting the maximum number of units at 45 and a maximum building height of 50 feet, which would put it in line with other buildings in that area, commissioners said.

Newport Center Anacapa Associates originally proposed a seven-story, 49-unit building reaching 69 feet tall. However, after its initial meeting with the Planning Commission in July, the developer reduced the plan to six stories with 45 units reaching 65 feet.

For the development to move forward, the Planning Commission would have to vote to change the land-use designation for the site from regional commercial office to multi-unit residential to allow homes to be built. The City Council also would have to sign off on the proposal.

Two local groups, Stop Polluting Our Newport, an activist organization, and Line in the Sand, a political action committee, began circulating a petition last week via email and social media urging the Planning Commission to reject the development.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the groups said they expect more than 1,200 individuals to register their support.

The petition argues that 150 Newport Center is inappropriate for the location because of its height and bulk and the fact that it proposes residential use on a site not zoned for it. The zoning should remain commercial, the groups say.

They also point to noise issues that could arise from the units being close to restaurants, bars and a movie theater at Fashion Island.

Thursday's Planning Commission meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive.

. File illustration A rendering depicts the entrance to Museum House, a 295-foot-tall, 100-unit condominium tower proposed for the site currently occupied by the Orange County Museum of Art. A rendering depicts the entrance to Museum House, a 295-foot-tall, 100-unit condominium tower proposed for the site currently occupied by the Orange County Museum of Art. (File illustration)

Museum House to be discussed during study session

Before its regular meeting, the Planning Commission will take its first comprehensive look at Museum House, a 100-unit condominium tower also proposed for Newport Center.

Related California LLC's project would replace the Orange County Museum of Art at 850 San Clemente Drive with the 295-foot tower and two levels of subterranean parking.

OCMA has called the 2-acre property home since 1977. The museum has announced plans to construct a new building in Costa Mesa near the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, and Related California has entered an agreement to eventually purchase the San Clemente Drive site. The sale would help fund the museum's move, officials said.

For Museum House to move forward, the Planning Commission would have to approve a general plan amendment to change the property's land use from private institutional to multi-unit residential, with a maximum development of 100 units. The City Council also would have to approve it.

The Planning Commission is not expected to take action on the proposal Thursday but could provide feedback to the developer.

The study session will begin at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN