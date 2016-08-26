Political Landscape: Righeimer and Foley to host community meetings

Costa Mesa Mayor Pro Tem Jim Righeimer will present an event he's calling "Stand Up with Jim" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.

The special guest will be former mayor and state assemblyman Allan Mansoor. The event will discuss unspecified city-related issues.

On Tuesday, also at City Hall, Councilwoman Katrina Foley will hold an event she's calling "Get Connected." It's part of a series that continues through November.

The special guest Tuesday will be Councilwoman Sandy Genis. The two will discuss pet safety and neighborhood parking permits, starting at 6 p.m.

Both Genis and Mansoor are running for City Council seats in November.

City spokesman Tony Dodero said city officials consulted with their election attorneys about whether Righeimer and Foley's meetings might look like campaign events at City Hall.

"Elected City Council members do have the right to hold meetings to seek public input and discuss local issues and to receive impartial information from the public, and it is the responsibility of city staff to support City Council members when they hold these types of meetings," Dodero said. "However, the City Council members are aware that these meetings are informational only and should not be treated as campaign events or advocacy sessions for or against a particular candidate."

*

Trump names 2 Irvine businessmen to his agricultural committee

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has named Irvine businessmen A.G. Kawamura and Tom Nassif to his agricultural advisory committee, which has more than 60 members.

Kawamura, owner of Orange County Produce, is a former California secretary of agriculture.

Nassif is president and chief executive of Western Growers.

"The members of my agricultural advisory committee represent the best that America can offer to help serve agricultural communities," Trump said in a statement. "Many of these officials have been elected by their communities to solve the issues that impact our rural areas every day."

*

Eastside Costa Mesa group to hold candidates forum

The Eastside Costa Mesa Neighbors' Group will present a City Council candidates forum Oct. 6.

The event at the Neighborhood Community Center, 1845 Park Ave., will begin with a meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m. The forum will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, call (949) 478-1395 or email esidecm@gmail.com.

*

Retired justice endorses O'Neill for Newport council

Retired California Supreme Court Justice Marvin Baxter has endorsed Will O'Neill for Newport Beach City Council.

O'Neill is running in November for the District 7 seat to represent Newport Coast and Newport Ridge on the seven-member council.

Baxter credited O'Neill's time working for him as a law clerk.

"Will O'Neill has the intellect and integrity to represent Newport Beach with the highest ethical standards," Baxter said in a statement. "When I hired Will, I knew he could handle some of California's most complex legal issues. I am proud to see his dedication to public service continue."

O'Neill is running against Phil Greer, an attorney, and former Newport Beach Planning Commissioner Fred Ameri for the District 7 seat, which will be vacated by termed-out Councilman Keith Curry.

*

Fairview Park group names endorsements

The Fairview Park Preservation Alliance has endorsed Councilwoman Sandy Genis, former Councilman Jay Humphrey and attorney John Stephens in November's Costa Mesa City Council election.

The alliance, which sponsored a ballot initiative that would send certain proposed changes at Fairview Park to local voters for approval, credited the three candidates for "bringing a better quality of life back to Costa Mesa."

Genis is running for reelection. Humphrey served on the council in the 1990s.

Also running in the race are Mayor Steve Mensinger, who is up for reelection; Eastside resident Lee Ramos; former state assemblyman and Costa Mesa mayor Allan Mansoor; and State Streets resident Al Melone.