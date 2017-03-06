Suspect arrested after freeway chase ends in Costa Mesa

A pursuit that began on the 55 Freeway in Santa Ana ended with an arrest in westside Costa Mesa on Monday afternoon.

At about 12:45 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers began pursuing a vehicle that was headed north on the 55 near Dyer Road after authorities checked the license plate and learned the car had been reported stolen, said CHP Officer Florentino Olivera.

Olivera didn't have information on the type of car or why officers checked the plate.

Officers followed the vehicle as it entered the 5 Freeway, drove through Irvine, returned to the 55 and exited in Costa Mesa, Olivera said.

Olivera said the car crashed into a telephone pole at the intersection of 19th Street and Pomona Avenue, and the driver fled on foot.

After a brief search by CHP and Costa Mesa police officers, the CHP arrested a suspect. His name was not released.

