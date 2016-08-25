Man dies after being stabbed by woman he assaulted with knife, police say

A man stabbed multiple times Saturday evening by a woman who police say he attacked with a knife on the roof of an apartment complex parking structure in Newport Beach has died, authorities said Thursday.

Authorities identified the man as John Michael Meehan, 57, of Cathedral City.

Police said the altercation began at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday when Meehan approached a woman atop the parking structure of the Coronado at Newport apartment complex in the 1900 block of Sherington Place and assaulted her with the knife. Police did not identify the woman but said she is a Newport Beach resident in her 20s.

The woman suffered several lacerations before she grabbed the knife and stabbed Meehan several times, said Newport Beach police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

"There was no verbal altercation that preceded the activity," Manzella said.

Manzella said Meehan and the woman were not related by blood or romantically involved but had "an ongoing troubled relationship."

The woman was treated by paramedics and then taken to a hospital.

Meehan was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, where he died of his injuries just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

No arrests were made. Detectives will forward results of their investigation to the Orange County district attorney's office for review, Manzella said.

--

Hannah Fry, hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN