2 sought in theft from backyard in Fountain Valley

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man and a woman suspected of stealing items from a home's backyard in Fountain Valley.

Fountain Valley police said the two, believed to be in their 20s, entered the yard of a home in the 9300 block of Andalusia through an unlocked side gate at 5:30 a.m. Jan. 2 and made off with lighting equipment, a pressure washer and barbecue gear.

Photos of the suspects were captured on the home's security camera system. The man, pictured wearing a hooded sweatshirt and pants, is described as 5-foot-11 and about 165 pounds with an English-style mustache. The woman, wearing jeans and a hooded sweatshirt with fur, is described as 5-foot-3 and about 135 pounds.

Courtesy Fountain Valley Police This woman, seen in a security camera photo, is a suspect in the theft of items from the backyard of a Fountain Valley home Jan. 2. She is described as 5-foot-3 and about 135 pounds.

Police asked that anyone with information about the case contact Det. Dave Cabrera at (714) 593-4495 or dave.cabrera@fountainvalley.org.