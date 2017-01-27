Man sought in package theft from porch in H.B.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a package off a doorstep in Huntington Beach.

Police said a man approached a home on Weymouth Lane at 12:46 p.m. Jan. 20 holding a Fresh to You produce box, placed the empty box on the porch and made off with a package that had been delivered by United Parcel Service earlier that day.

A security camera at the home captured photos of the man. Police described him as Asian, 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 with black hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, a black jacket, white tennis shoes and dark-framed prescription glasses.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Huntington Beach police information hotline at (714) 375-5066 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (847-6227).