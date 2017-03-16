Man killed at Costa Mesa condo is ID'd; woman charged, held at O.C. Jail

The man who was stabbed and died at a Costa Mesa condominium Saturday was identified by Orange County coroner's officials Thursday as 32-year-old Derek Valentine.

Costa Mesa police found Valentine's body in his home at 610 Shasta Lane after receiving several emergency calls at about 5:20 a.m. reporting a stabbing. A knife that authorities believe was used in the crime was found in the home, and a 21-year-old woman was arrested.

The woman, Amber Joy Angelovic of Huntington Beach, was charged Tuesday with murder in connection with Valentine's death, according to court records.

Valentine attended the University of Florida and earned a bachelor's degree in marketing in 2010, university officials said.

His LinkedIn page indicates he worked as a salesman at an AT&T store in Tustin and as a service manager and sales manager for the Bridgestone tire company in Texas and Florida. Photos posted on his Facebook page indicate he traveled to Maui and Australia in 2016.

On Jan. 30, Valentine posted a photo on his Facebook page of a beach sunset with the caption "We travel not to escape life, but so that life doesn't escape us."

Valentine's landlord, who was leaving the Costa Mesa condominium Thursday afternoon, confirmed to the Daily Pilot that Valentine was his tenant. He declined to comment further or to give his name.

Workers wearing face masks who answered the door to the home Thursday appeared to be cleaning. A Sacred Heart of Jesus candle remained burning near the front porch.

The relationship between Valentine and Angelovic remains unclear.

Angelovic graduated from Florida State University in 2016 and has worked as a nanny, an activities director and a surf instructor and as a saleswoman for a yacht company in Florida.

She is being held in Orange County Jail with bail set at $1 million and is scheduled to be arraigned March 24.

