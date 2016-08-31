Vanguard University rolls out Zipcar car-sharing service

Vanguard University students without a set of wheels now have a remedy for their carless state.

The Costa Mesa campus launched a partnership this week with Zipcar, a worldwide car-sharing network.

Zipcar enables users to reserve a car online, find it in a designated location, open the car with a special card reader and drive it.

Zipcar is offering two types of vehicles at Vanguard — a Ford Focus and a Volkswagen Golf — for students, faculty members and staff 18 and older and community members 21 and older.

The cars are available around the clock for pickup and return at designated parking spots in the L Lot.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Zipcar," Tim Young, Vanguard University vice president for student affairs, said in a statement. "Our two new campus Zipcar vehicles will be a valuable resource for our students who are in need of convenient and temporary transportation options."

Vanguard University members can join for $15. After the first year, members will pay $25 annually. Gas, insurance and up to 180 miles of driving per day are included in Zipcar rates, which start at $7.50 per hour and $69 per day. Users can reserve cars for as little as an hour or for multiple days.

Zipcar has relationships with more than 500 universities across North America, according to a news release.

For more information about the Vanguard program, visit zipcar.com/vanguard.

alexandra.chan@latimes.com

Twitter: @AlexandraChan10