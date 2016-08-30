Newport Beach forum to focus on Costa Mesa ballot measures

Costa Mesa ballot measures will be the focus of discussion during Thursday's Wake Up Newport forum.

During the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce-hosted event, Costa Mesa Mayor Pro Tem Jim Righeimer will speak about eight ballot measures that Costa Mesa voters will consider in November, with topics including the future of Fairview Park, marijuana dispensaries, citywide development and moving the city to voting districts.

Chamber of Commerce President Steve Rosansky said some of the issues Costa Mesa is facing in November's election are similar to ones that Newport Beach might tackle in the future.

"I thought these were interesting things our residents should be aware of since it's right on our border," Rosansky said.

Wake Up Newport begins at 7:15 a.m., with a free continental breakfast followed by the program from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. at the Newport Beach Public Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN