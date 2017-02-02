After shouting, name-calling and debate, attempted-murder trial is delayed for son of ex-'Real Housewife'

Joshua Waring, son of former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Lauri Peterson, won't face trial on charges of attempted murder for at least two weeks.

Waring's trial had been scheduled to begin Thursday. But after about 20 minutes of debate Thursday morning involving Waring, his attorney and Orange County Superior Court Judge Sheila Hanson, Waring ultimately agreed to delay his trial until Feb. 16 to give him time to retain a private defense attorney.

Deputy Alternate Defender Ray Chen, who currently represents Waring, had filed a motion Monday to delay the trial for several months to give him time to prepare Waring's defense.

"It would be a dereliction of my duty as an attorney to even contemplate answering 'ready' today," Chen said Thursday.

Waring initially refused to go along with his attorney's request for a delay and instead asked Hanson to allow him to make a phone call so another attorney could represent him at trial Thursday. Hanson declined, saying it is not up to her or court staff to aid his search for alternative counsel.

Earlier in the morning, Waring had refused to leave his jail cell for court until guards allowed him to make a phone call. The purpose of the call was unclear.

Waring, 28, faces three counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in June outside a home in Costa Mesa. He also faces one count of unlawfully discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, three counts of assault with a firearm, a count of vehicle theft, a count of shooting at another person from a motor vehicle and a count of evading police while driving recklessly, all felonies.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run with property damage, resisting an officer and battery, along with possible sentencing enhancements on allegations of personal use of a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury, according to the criminal complaint filed in Superior Court.

Waring could face multiple life sentences if convicted at trial.

He previously had chosen to represent himself, though Judge W. Michael Hayes cautioned him against it during his preliminary hearing in November.

"These are long-term sentences," Hayes said at the time. "So I caution you, think carefully about your future and about your decision."

On Thursday, Hanson sternly cautioned Waring that if he chose to move forward with his trial over his attorney's objection, "you most likely [would] be conducting yourself in a manner which would cause the prosecution to be successful in their case and cause you to most likely spend the rest of your life in prison."

Chen said he does not believe Waring understands the "fundamental issues" in his case and would be unable to successfully represent himself. Chen was explaining his line of reasoning to Hanson when he was interrupted by Waring shouting from the holding cell in the courtroom.

"Why are you giving the DA [expletive] ideas, dumbass?" Waring said before turning to the judge. "He's crazy."

Waring was arrested June 20, hours after a man was seriously injured in a shooting at a house in the 2900 block of Babb Street in Costa Mesa. The house previously was a sober-living home.

Witnesses told police that Waring had left the house after a confrontation with a resident but returned around 2:30 a.m. in a BMW X3 belonging to his girlfriend, authorities said. Shots were fired at three people outside, authorities said.

About eight hours after the shooting, an Orange County Sheriff's Department helicopter crew saw the BMW, and police pursued it through Santa Ana before it crashed into another vehicle, police said.

Santa Ana police said Waring fled on foot and hid in the restroom of a nearby business before surrendering to officers. Waring told Hayes that he fled from police because he was heading to pick up drugs.

Waring has a criminal history in Orange County that includes convictions on felony drug charges and several misdemeanors, including hit-and-run in 2008, battery in 2009, possession of drug paraphernalia in 2009 and drug possession and resisting a peace officer in 2015.

He also has an open case related to felony drug and forgery charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Waring's mother was a cast member of Bravo's reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Orange County" from its debut in 2006 until 2008, when she left to deal with her son's problems, according to Bravo.

