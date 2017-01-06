More rain expected in wetter-than-normal January in O.C.

Sunshine broke through the clouds across Orange County on Friday following a wet few days, but don't expect the rays to last long. More rain appears to be on the way, according to the National Weather Service.

The remnants of a Pacific storm that's expected to batter Central and Northern California with heavy rain in coming days could touch Orange County over the weekend.

Forecasters call for a 20% chance of showers Saturday that could bring up to a quarter of an inch of rain, with temperatures in the low 60s.

Sunday is expected to be dry during the day, with a 30% chance of rain after 10 p.m., forecasters say.

By Monday, the chance of rain jumps to 90%, with temperatures in the low 60s along much of the coast during the day and dropping to the low 50s at night.

Forecasters anticipate dry weather Tuesday and a slight chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Moel Isla, a forecaster with the National Weather Service, said rainy weather is hardly unusual in the winter, but this month is expected to be wetter than normal.

Cities across Orange County have seen from a third of an inch to more than an inch of rain in the past seven days. Many local coastal cities saw less than two inches during all of January in 2016, according to Orange County Public Works.

"We're getting more winter systems affecting our area, where last year we had high pressure pretty much being the dominant feature," Isla said.

