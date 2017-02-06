Rain advisory issued for Orange County swimmers

The Environmental Health Division of the OC Health Care Agency advised swimmers to stay out of the ocean and nearby bays for the next few days of projected rain.

"Levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, close to storm drains and the outlets of creeks and rivers during and after rainstorms," according to an advisory from the agency.

Elevated bacterial levels along Laguna Beach, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach may continue, depending on the intensity of the rain and volume of urban runoff, the agency said.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Huntington Beach had received 1.26 inches of rain inland and 1.82 inches closer to the beach, according to the National Weather Service. Costa Mesa was hit with 1.18 inches, while Fountain Valley recorded 1.10 inches.

Laguna Beach had 0.31 to 0.59 inches of rain, and Newport Beach had an estimated 0.37 inches, the weather service said.

"We had a heavy band of rain that hit the coast early to late this morning," said National Weather Service meteorologist Brett Albright. "Rainfall totals were highest across the northern coastal areas of the county, and as you move inland, totals fall off to a half-inch. As you fall south, toward San Clemente, you get down to around two-tenths of an inch."

Derek Schroeter, also of the National Weather Service, said: "Coastal Orange County has received the most rainfall out of our forecast area. It's been more active than usual. We are on a record-setting pace for the amount of precipitation. It's been a much-needed wet year."

Schroeter added that Santa Ana has already reached its average annual rainfall, at 13 inches since Oct. 1.

Kevin Onuma, deputy director of OC Public Works, said the heavy rainfall in January was "the type of rain you only expect to see every 50 to 100 years."

Escobar is a contributor to Times Community News.