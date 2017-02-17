Several flights canceled at JWA as storm arrives in O.C.; coastal cities offer sandbags

Several airlines canceled flights at John Wayne Airport on Friday morning as a powerful Pacific storm arrived in Orange County.

American and Southwest airlines canceled arriving and departing flights at the airport. Southwest flights were canceled indefinitely beginning at 10 a.m., and American flights were canceled beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting up to 7:30 p.m. because of expected strong winds and heavy rain.

Alaska and United airlines began canceling some flights late in the morning, according to John Wayne Airport spokeswoman Deanne Thompson.

Thompson said airlines typically communicate cancellations to their passengers, and many travelers check their flight status before they head to the airport, so few people usually are taken by surprise. John Wayne Airport is providing updates through its website and social media accounts.

The storm, which is expected to hit hardest Friday and taper off by Sunday, could dump up to 3 inches of rain along the Orange County coast and 5 inches in the mountains and foothills, National Weather Service forecasters say.

The weather service issued high-wind and flash-flood advisories through Saturday. Large surf with the potential to damage beach structures such as piers will last through Sunday, the weather service said.

Waves are expected to range from 5 to 9 feet Friday and build up to 15 feet late Saturday through early Sunday, according to forecasters.

Cities are encouraging residents to use sandbags to protect their properties from possible flooding.

Laguna Beach residents may pick up free filled sandbags from the Act V parking lot at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road and a parking lot on the east side of South Coast Highway across from Aliso Beach Park. Unfilled sandbags are available at Laguna's four fire stations.

In Huntington Beach, free sandbags are available at the city yard at 17371 Gothard St., the Edison Community Center at 21377 Magnolia St. and the fire station at 3831 Warner Ave.

Newport Beach residents may pick up 10 filled sandbags at the city yard at 592 Superior Ave.

Seal Beach is offering complimentary sandbags at the marine safety headquarters at 888 Ocean Ave., the naval weapons station, several fire stations, Marina Park and the public works yard at 1776 Adolfo Lopez Drive.

In Fountain Valley, sandbags are available at the city yard at 17300 Mount Herrmann St. and the sports park at 16210 Brookhurst St.

Costa Mesa residents may pick up 15 free sandbags at the southeast corner of the City Hall parking lot, 77 Fair Drive.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN