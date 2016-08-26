Council candidates forum Wednesday to address Balboa Peninsula and West Newport

Voters will have another chance Wednesday to hear where Newport Beach City Council hopefuls stand on the issues.

The West Newport Beach Assn. will hold a candidates forum featuring general questions about civic affairs and specific questions related to the Balboa Peninsula and West Newport. Candidates will have 60 seconds to answer some questions and 15 seconds to answer others, said association President George Schroeder.

Schroeder will moderate the roughly 90-minute discussion.

"We believe we're the largest candidate forum this side of the bay featuring questions on both general topics that appeal to all voters and those that relate specifically to the residents of the Balboa Peninsula and harbor area," Schroeder said.

Three seats on the seven-member City Council are up for election Nov. 8.

Harbor Commissioner Brad Avery and law student Shelley Henderson are running for the District 2 seat, which represents Newport Heights and Newport Crest. The district's current council member, Tony Petros, is not running for reelection.

Businessman and community activist Mike Glenn, businessman Lee Lowrey and retired educator Jeff Herdman are vying for the District 5 seat, which represents Balboa Island, Harbor Island, the Fashion Island area and a portion of Big Canyon. Councilman Ed Selich, who currently represents District 5, is termed out this year.

Attorney and city Finance Committee member Will O'Neill, attorney Phil Greer and former Planning Commissioner Fred Ameri are running for the District 7 seat, which represents Newport Coast and Newport Ridge. Councilman Keith Curry, who currently represents the area, also is termed out this year.

Henderson and Lowrey have not yet confirmed whether they plan to attend Wednesday's forum, Schroeder said.

The forum will begin at 6 p.m. at Marina Park, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. Parking is free.