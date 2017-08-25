OC Fair & Event Center holds second ceremony to unveil 'Table of Dignity' agricultural workers memorial

For the second time in three years, officials at the OC Fair & Event Center held a ceremony to unveil a memorial commemorating the contributions of the county’s agricultural workers.

Friday’s event represented the end of a months-long renovation of “Table of Dignity” — located next to Centennial Farm at the Orange County fairgrounds in Costa Mesa.

The memorial is made up of two rammed-earth entry portals. A sculptural table fashioned from a large boulder and single-cut tree slab sits between them.

Its design is meant to celebrate Orange County’s agricultural heritage and provide a place for people to reflect on the workers who toil to provide food for tables near and far.

“The ‘Table of Dignity’ is a significant addition to our educational zone at the OC Fair & Event Center," Chief Executive Kathy Kramer said in a statement. "Along with Heroes Hall and Centennial Farm, our agricultural workers memorial will be open year-round to honor our past as we work toward the future. I am happy that the ‘Table of Dignity’ is here to provide a beautiful place to pause and reflect upon the contributions these workers made to Orange County."

File photo | Daily Pilot The "Table of Dignity" agricultural workers memorial at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa had to be closed off and rebuilt because of structural concerns. The "Table of Dignity" agricultural workers memorial at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa had to be closed off and rebuilt because of structural concerns. (File photo | Daily Pilot)

“Table of Dignity” — originally designed by Ricardo Mendoza and Josh Sarantitis — was first unveiled during a ceremony on Labor Day 2015.

However, it had to be closed off and renovated last year due to concerns about its structural integrity.

That extra work raised the price tag of the memorial to about $350,000 — its original budget was $90,000.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter @LukeMMoney