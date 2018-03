Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot

Newport Harbor's Ethan Talley hits into Huntington Beach's Mitchell Bollinger, left, and Max Burch during a Sunset League match on Friday, March 23.

Newport Harbor's Ethan Talley hits into Huntington Beach's Mitchell Bollinger, left, and Max Burch during a Sunset League match on Friday, March 23. (Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot)