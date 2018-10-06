Ocean View football improves to 7-0 with blowout win over Cerritos

“We have a lot of weapons and, early on, we struggled with all those weapons wanting the football,” Nuñez said after the Seahawks scored on eight of their first nine possessions, with the lone stop occurring after a touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty. “There were not enough balls to go around. But we’ve gotten a lot better and, now, the kids really, truly are enjoying each other’s success. That’s hard for teenagers, who want the football and want the spotlight.”