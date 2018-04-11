High school roundup: CdM's Tommy Wilcox throws second straight shutout

Junior Tommy Wilcox threw a second straight shutout in Pacific Coast League play, and the Corona del Mar High baseball team beat visiting University 3-0 on Tuesday.
Wilcox (5-1) allowed five hits, struck out five, walked two, and 65% of his pitches went for strikes.
The right-hander has thrown 17 straight scoreless innings. He blanked Beckman in a 1-0 win on April 3.
J.T. Schwartz hit a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the first inning against the Trojans, and Preston Hartsell doubled in a run in the third.
The Sea Kings (9-5, 6-2 in league), ranked No. 6 in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 poll, stayed a game back of first-place and top-ranked Beckman (11-3-1, 7-1) in the league standings.
CdM looks to sweep the three-game series with the Trojans when it plays at University on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Segerstrom 2, Ocean View 1: Junior Gavin Kennedy went the distance, striking out seven, allowing two runs on five hits and walking none for the Seahawks in a Golden West League game at home Tuesday.
Devon Villanueva hit a solo homer for Ocean View (10-8, 4-2 in league), which fell into a first-place tie in league with the Jaguars (13-5, 4-2), ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 4.
The Seahawks play at Segerstrom on Friday at 3:15 p.m.
Sage Hill 9, Animo Leadership 1: Senior Matt King went three for three with three runs batted in, a double and three runs for the host Lightning in Tuesday's nonleague game.
Drake Mossman was two for three with two RBIs and a double for Sage Hill (8-5), which plays a nonleague game at Long Beach Wilson on Friday at 3 p.m.
Estancia 11, Godinez 4: Senior Nick Mazur went four innings to earn the win in the visiting Eagles' Orange Coast League game on Tuesday.
Garrett Palme finished two for three with five RBIs, two doubles and a triple for Estancia (10-6, 5-3 in league).
The Eagles host Godinez on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Rancho Alamitos 3, Los Amigos 2: Senior Isaac Alarcon and sophomore Juan Contreras each had a hit and a run for the Lobos in Tuesday's Garden Grove League game on the road.
Los Amigos (4-11, 2-4 in league) has a home game with Rancho Alamitos on Friday at 3 p.m.
*
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Newport Harbor 3, Marina 0: Junior outside hitter Blake Ludes had eight kills, and the Sailors continued their undefeated season with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-13 win in Sunset League play on Tuesday.
Sophomore outside hitter Owen Fisher also had six kills for Newport Harbor (21-0, 4-0 in league), ranked No. 1 in CIF Southern Section Division 1.
The Sailors host Los Alamitos (15-7, 2-1) on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
Marina fell to 8-11-1 overall and 0-4 in league.
Corona del Mar 3, Irvine 0: Junior outside hitter Adam Flood had eight kills to lead the host Sea Kings in Tuesday's 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 Pacific Coast League win.
Senior middle blocker Tyler Flood added six kills.
CdM (17-4, 6-0 in league) plays at Woodbridge (8-11-1, 2-2) on Friday at 5:15 p.m.
Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Capistrano Valley Christian 0: Senior outside hitter Josh Griffith had 11 kills and four service aces to lead the visiting Tritons to a 25-11, 25-12, 25-17 win in San Joaquin League action on Tuesday.
Junior setter Caleb Snyder added 15 assists for Pacifica Christian (8-8, 3-2 in league). Junior Evan Nordstrom had nine digs.
Laguna Beach 3, Saddleback 0: The host Breakers rolled to their 92nd consecutive Orange Coast League victory on Tuesday in beating the Roadrunners 25-18, 25-15, 25-12.
Sophomore middle blocker Andrew Reavis and senior outside hitter Josh McManus had nine kills apiece for Laguna Beach (8-5, 4-0 in league). Senior libero Guy Thomas and senior Joey Colliday each had eight kills.
*
BOYS' GOLF
Laguna Beach 208, Saddleback 276: Kyle Sharp's two-over-par 37 at Santa Ana's Willowick Golf Course helped the Breakers clinch the Orange Coast League title on Tuesday.
Dane Fornaro and Ben Sharp each shot 40s for Laguna Beach (9-3, 7-0 in league).
Edison 182, Huntington Beach 208: Tiger Tahvildari fired a one-under-par 36 at SeaCliff Country Club, keeping the Chargers undefeated in the Sunset League on Tuesday.
Tony and Vito DiBernardo each had 36s for Edison (12-1, 5-0 in league).
Danny Smith led the Oilers with a 39.
Ocean View 228, Westminster 318: Michael Kosai was the individual medalist, and the Seahawks improved to 10-0 after Tuesday's Orange League match at Meadowlark Golf Club.
Nathan Santy had a 46 for Ocean View.
Newport Harbor 192, Los Alamitos 214: Ethan Barnes and Sam Thayer shared the medalist honor after each shot an even-par 36 for the Sailors in a Sunset League match at Big Canyon Country Club on Tuesday.
Newport Harbor's Ted Terry finished with a 38.
*
BOYS' TENNIS
Fountain Valley 16, Edison 2: Ben Nguyen swept in singles for the visiting Barons in a Sunset League match on Tuesday.
Ryan Trinh also swept in singles for the Barons (8-3, 3-0 in league), who are ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 2 and play host to Marina on Thursday.
Jason You won twice in singles for Edison (3-6, 0-3).
Newport Harbor 12, Marina 6: Josh Watkins and Andy Myers swept in singles for the Sailors in Tuesday's Sunset League match on the road.
Ace Thayer and Julian Hernandez swept in doubles for Newport Harbor (9-5, 2-2 in league).
Marina is 6-7 overall and 0-3 in league.
Corona del Mar 12, Woodbridge 6: Jacob Cooper and Ryan Wessler swept at No. 1 doubles for the Sea Kings in Tuesday's Pacific Coast League match at home.
Bradley Amor and John Dick also swept in doubles for the Sea Kings (12-1, 5-0 in league).
CdM, ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 1, plays host to top-ranked University in a first-place showdown Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
Costa Mesa 17, Saddleback 1: Victor Tran and Hartley Tran swept in doubles for the visiting Mustangs in Tuesday's Orange Coast League match.
Hritik Ronvelia and Devon Rogan both swept in singles for Costa Mesa (4-6, 2-2 in league), which plays at rival Estancia on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
*
SOFTBALL
Huntington Beach 7, Marina 1: Sophomore pitcher Grace Uribe allowed just four hits and an unearned run in the visiting Oilers' Sunset League game on Tuesday.
Uribe also struck out five to lead Huntington Beach (11-5, 2-0 in league), which hosts Fountain Valley (6-13, 0-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Huntington Beach junior center fielder Jadelyn Allchin and junior first baseman Kelly Ryono had three hits each. Senior shortstop Allee Bunker hit a home run.
The Vikings (9-7, 0-2) play at Los Alamitos (17-1, 2-0) on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores of high school games, or other newsworthy items from youth, college and professional sports, contact the Daily Pilot sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Fall: football, girls' golf
Winter: boys' basketball, boys' soccer
Spring: baseball, boys' golf
*
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Fall: boys' water polo, girls' tennis
Winter: girls' soccer, girls' water polo
Spring: boys' tennis, swimming, lacrosse
*
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Fall: girls' volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls' basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys' volleyball, track and field, softball