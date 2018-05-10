Daily Pilot Boys' Basketball Dream Team: Blake Burzell grew, made history at Laguna Beach

Torribio is a true Sailor. He played for the program in the 1990s, served as an assistant in the 2000s, then took over as the head coach during the 2012-13 season. When Torribio got what he called his "dream job" back then, many thought he was dreaming when he said he would turn things around at Newport Harbor, which was coming off its fourth straight season with an overall losing record. Torribio steered the program in the right direction. Each season the Sailors improved, and in the latest one, they were rewarded with a big prize. Torribio guided the Sailors to their first Sunset League championship since 1979-80. Newport Harbor, which shared first with Edison at 8-2, claimed its first league crown since winning the Sea View League in 2001-02. Torribio led the Sailors to a 21-7 overall record, becoming the eighth team in school history to win at least 20 games in a season. One of those victories came in a 68-67 double-overtime win against rival Corona del Mar in the Battle of the Bay, ending the Sea Kings' nine-game winning streak in the series. The win marked Newport Harbor's first over CdM since 2005-06.