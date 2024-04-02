The 2024 In-House Counsel Forum and Leadership Awards will be in October 2024.

See Photos From The In-House Counsel Leadership Awards The In-House Counsel Leadership Awards was held on May 4, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton.

L.A. Times B2B Publishing is excited to announce our fourth annual In-House Counsel Forum and Leadership Awards, recognizing in-house counsel working at organizations throughout California. We invite you to nominate outstanding California-licensed, in-house counsel who are impacting change. There is no cost to nominate. However, we will only profile two people from each company or firm due to limited space. All nominees must work in California to be considered.*

We will honor in-house attorneys based on the following criteria:



Noteworthy successes and accomplishments during the last 12-24 months.

Consistent demonstration of strong leadership throughout the span of his/her career.

Long and short term Impact he/she has made to their organization and/or industries growth.

Community involvement and board memberships that showcase the nominees leadership beyond their organization.

After the In-House Counsel Forum and Leadership Awards, our Business of Law magazine will recap the event and profile the honorees, finalists and nominees.

You may contact Karren Adamyan at (626) 347-8673 or at karren.adamyan@latimes.com for any issues with the submission.

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged.

*Please note that L.A. Times B2B Publishing staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the B2B Publishing team prior to being published in this supplement. Do not submit information that is subject to change or confidential.

Individuals selected by the B2B Publishing team will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.