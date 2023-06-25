Advertisement

Business of Law Trends, Updates Visionaries and The In-House Counsel Awards Recap

Trends and Updates

Business of Law 2023

Most Lawyers Want Options for Remote Work, Court and Conferences

A recent national survey sponsored by the American Bar Association shows most lawyers want the option to work from home, including the opportunity to attend many court hearings, meetings, conferences and legal training sessions remotely.

Workplace, Cybersecurity and Regulatory Disputes Top Trends in Business Litigation

Labor, data protection and DEI litigation are key risk areas for 2023; class-action suits remain a critical concern.
Biggest Pressures on Business Lawyers Today Include Pace of Change, Compliance Complexity, Talent Challenges

The increasing complexity of compliance, new client expectations, talent challenges and productivity demands are pressuring legal professionals as never before, according to the findings of Wolters Kluwer’s new global “Future Ready Lawyer” survey.

Constrained Budgets and Expanding Workloads May Squeeze Legal Departments

The effects of less cash on hand and bigger caseloads will challenge legal departments, according to a study from Gartner, Inc.

The In-House Counsel Awards

The In-House Counsel Leadership Awards was held on May 4, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton. Here are some select photos from the night’s festivities, which featured a cocktail mixer, an informative and fascinating panel, and the leadership awards ceremony honoring dedicated legal professionals.

Visionary Thought Leaders Discuss AI and the Legal Profession

See Photos From The In-House Counsel Leadership Awards

In-House Counsel Honorees, Finalists and Nominees

Legal Visionaries

Southern California continues to maintain its status as a center for thought leaders and power brokers in the legal space. Being named a standout attorney in this region is impressive. Based on submitted nominees, the Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing team has alphabetically listed 95 of those legal leaders here, along with insights and information about their careers, practice, and successes they’ve achieved.