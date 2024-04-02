L.A. Inspirational Women Leadership Awards

Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards will be November 7, 2024.

Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing is excited to announce the fourth annual Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards event, which aims to recognize and celebrate female business leaders who have achieved remarkable success and made significant contributions. The event is scheduled to take place on November 7, 2024.

If you are a female business leader in Southern California – or if you know someone deserving of recognition – we cordially invite you to submit a nomination for award consideration. Our judging committee will evaluate candidates based on the following criteria:



Noteworthy successes and accomplishments during the last 12-24 months.

Consistent demonstration of strong leadership throughout the span of her career.

Long and short term impact she has made to their organization and/or industries growth.

Community involvement and board memberships that showcase the nominees leadership beyond their organization.

The Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards is a comprehensive full-day event. The event’s morning and afternoon sessions will feature a series of dynamic panel discussions led by insightful female leaders from the fashion, technology, professional services, entertainment and nonprofit industries who will bring important and relevant issues to light.

The day will conclude with a few inspiring words from our keynote speaker and a formal awards dinner, during which we will honor outstanding individuals from corporations and non-profit organizations in approximately 10 award categories, acknowledging their exceptional achievements and noteworthy successes,

Subsequently, the L.A. Times B2B Publishing team will publish a companion magazine both in print and online, providing profiles of the nominees and recapping the event.

There is no cost associated with submitting a nomination for award consideration. However, please note that due to space limitations, we will only feature two nominees from each company or firm.

You may contact Karren Adamyan at (626) 347-8673 or at karren.adamyan@latimes.com for any issues with the submission.

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged.

*Please note that L.A. Times B2B Publishing staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the B2B Publishing team prior to being published in this supplement. Do not submit information that is subject to change or confidential.

Individuals selected by the B2B Publishing team will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.