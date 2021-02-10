Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement

Hot Property

Advertisement

Orange County

Laguna Beach Oceanfront

hotproperty

Orange County

Laguna Beach Oceanfront

This striking contemporary residence opens to a magnificent seaside garden set right upon one of Laguna’s most scenic private beaches.

Westside | Central | South Bay

An Expansive Vantage at 8400 Grand View Drive

hotproperty

Westside | Central | South Bay

An Expansive Vantage at 8400 Grand View Drive

“8400 Grand View epitomizes the enviable indoor-outdoor lifestyle of California while emphasizing volume, texture, and unparalleled, heart-crushing city and ocean views,” notes listing agent Eric Lavey.

Westside | Central | South Bay

Brand-new Beverly Hills Modern

hotproperty

Westside | Central | South Bay

Brand-new Beverly Hills Modern

Behind the gates and lush landscape in the coveted Beverly Hills Flats, this brand-new Hamptons-inspired modern, with a five-car subterranean garage, is the culmination of privacy, style and entertainment, near Rodeo Drive and other world-class destinations.

San Fernando Valley | Ventura

The Jewel of the Gaviota Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0022.JPG

San Fernando Valley | Ventura

The Jewel of the Gaviota Coast

One of the California coast’s most extraordinary, pristine pieces of land, Eagle Canyon Ranch consists of 14 parcels of usable land.

Orange County

A Laguna Beach Fred Briggs Masterpiece

Orange County

A Laguna Beach Fred Briggs Masterpiece

The Barn House, created by Fred Briggs, one of the world’s top residential architects, is a masterpiece offering dramatic views of Laguna Beach.

Advertisement

Hot Property

How to Add Style to a Powder Room

Colors and patterns pop in a powder room.

Hot Property

How to Add Style to a Powder Room

A powder room is the perfect place to make a big statement.

Hot Property

Make a Statement With Bold Colors

Bold colors can set off monochromatic bathrooms.

Hot Property

Make a Statement With Bold Colors

Sometimes a little deviation from the norm can make a big difference.

Hot Property

Pasadena: ‘The City of Roses’

The historic Colorado Bridge arches at dusk.

Hot Property

Pasadena: ‘The City of Roses’

We all know Pasadena from the annually televised Rose Bowl football game and Tournament of Roses Parade.

Hot Property

Matthew Perry Sells Malibu Bachelor Pad, Royal Living in Montecito, More

Hot Property

Matthew Perry Sells Malibu Bachelor Pad, Royal Living in Montecito, More

Funnyman Matthew Perry recently sold his exquisite Malibu beach house for $12,900,000 serious bucks.

Hot Property

Home Bars: A Toast to Comfort and Convenience

Become a home mixologist with a well-appointed, in house cocktail setup.

Hot Property

Home Bars: A Toast to Comfort and Convenience

It can be hard to enjoy a drink and unwind, and gatherings in public are still months away.

Advertisement

Westside | Central | South Bay

San Fernando Valley | Ventura

San Gabriel Valley | Inland Empire

Orange County