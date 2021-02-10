Hot Property

This striking contemporary residence opens to a magnificent seaside garden set right upon one of Laguna’s most scenic private beaches.
“8400 Grand View epitomizes the enviable indoor-outdoor lifestyle of California while emphasizing volume, texture, and unparalleled, heart-crushing city and ocean views,” notes listing agent Eric Lavey.
Behind the gates and lush landscape in the coveted Beverly Hills Flats, this brand-new Hamptons-inspired modern, with a five-car subterranean garage, is the culmination of privacy, style and entertainment, near Rodeo Drive and other world-class destinations.
One of the California coast’s most extraordinary, pristine pieces of land, Eagle Canyon Ranch consists of 14 parcels of usable land.
The Barn House, created by Fred Briggs, one of the world’s top residential architects, is a masterpiece offering dramatic views of Laguna Beach.
A powder room is the perfect place to make a big statement.
Sometimes a little deviation from the norm can make a big difference.
We all know Pasadena from the annually televised Rose Bowl football game and Tournament of Roses Parade.
Funnyman Matthew Perry recently sold his exquisite Malibu beach house for $12,900,000 serious bucks.
It can be hard to enjoy a drink and unwind, and gatherings in public are still months away.
Westside | Central | South Bay
San Fernando Valley | Ventura
San Gabriel Valley | Inland Empire
Orange County