Advertisement
California

UCLA declares unlawful assembly, poised to clear pro-Palestinian camp

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate at UCLA on Wednesday.
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate at UCLA on Wednesday.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
Ruben VivesConnor SheetsMelissa GomezJack Dolan and Matthew Ormseth
Share

Less than 24 hours after a violent attack on a pro-Palestinian camp at UCLA, authorities appeared poised to shut down the encampment by declaring an unlawful assembly.

The move comes after UCLA Chancellor Gene Block announced Tuesday the university’s intentions. The University of California has generally taken a lighter touch in handling protests than USC, Columbia and other campuses that have called in police, who have arrested hundreds of students.

In a statement earlier Tuesday, University of California President Michael V. Drake said he “fully” supported UCLA’s action. UC must be “as flexible as it can” in matters of free speech, he said, but must act in cases in which student learning and expression are blocked, university functions disrupted and safety threatened.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - May 1: A Pro-Palestinian protestor clashes with a pro-Israeli supporter at an encampment at UCLA early Wednesday morning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

After violent night at UCLA, UC president launches investigation into response

Hours of violence that unfolded overnight at a pro-Palestinian encampment set up on UCLA’s campus prompted administrators to cancel classes on Wednesday and has triggered questions about authorities’ response.

May 1, 2024

On Wednesday evening, students lined up arm in arm in an effort to prevent law enforcement from reaching the encampment.

Down the hill from the tents, more than two dozen vehicles from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department lined up. Officers in riot gear faced the students.

“They won’t arrest you before giving a dispersal order,” one student called out to the crowd.

“If you don’t want to be arrested, don’t stand in the front,” another student organizer shouted.

In recent weeks, UCLA, like other universities across the country, has emerged as a hotbed of pro-Palestinian activism.

Students, faculty and staff have erected makeshift camps and demanded an end to Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip and that their universities divest from companies that sell weapons or services to the Israel.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - May 1: A woman prays in front of CHP officers next tot he pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA early Wednesday morning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

‘Unacceptable’: Why it took hours for police to quell attack at UCLA pro-Palestinian camp

Many on campus and outside UCLA are criticizing the university for not handling the violent counterprotest better.

May 1, 2024

The demonstration at UCLA had been relatively mild compared with other campuses until Tuesday just before midnight.

That’s when a large group of pro-Israel counterdemonstrators wearing black outfits and white masks arrived and tried to tear down the barricades surrounding the encampment.

People inside the camp, some holding lumber and wearing goggles and helmets, rallied to defend the site’s perimeter.

Over several hours, counterdemonstrators hurled objects, including wood and a metal barrier, at the camp and those inside. Fights repeatedly broke out. Some tried to force their way into the camp, and the pro-Palestinian side used pepper spray to defend themselves. Fireworks were launched into the camp.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - May 1: Pro-Palestinian protestors defend themselves against a pro-Israeli supporter at an encampment at UCLA early Wednesday morning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

Four UCLA student journalists attacked by pro-Israel counterprotesters on campus

Four student journalists were attacked by Pro-Israel counterprotesters early Wednesday morning.

The attack went uncountered for three hours, until dozens of officers from the California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles Police Department and other agencies arrived and restored order. The slow response sparked criticism and calls for investigations.

More to Read

California
Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She is a recent graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

Connor Sheets

Connor Sheets is an investigative and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times.

Melissa Gomez

Melissa Gomez is an enterprise reporter on the State Team who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2018. She reports on a range of news and issues, with a special focus on the Central Valley. She previously covered education and the 2020 presidential campaign at The Times. A native Floridian, she graduated from the University of Florida.

Jack Dolan

Jack Dolan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A winner of numerous national awards, he has twice been named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

Matthew Ormseth

Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement