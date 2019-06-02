EN ESPAñOL

Magdalenas de chorizo y maíz

By Regina Schrambling
Jun 02, 2019 | 1:21 PM
(Bryan Chan)
Tiempo total de preparación: Unos 30 minutos | Hace 48 magdalenas
Nota: Los moldes deben estar bien engrasados para que las magdalenas queden ligeramente crujientes en la parte inferior y salgan fácilmente de los moldes. Rellene los moldes hasta la mitad para obtener los pastelitos con la forma más perfecta.

  • style="font-weight: 400;">1 taza de harina

  • style="font-weight: 400;">1/2 taza de sémola

  • style="font-weight: 400;">1 cucharada de polvo para hornear

  • style="font-weight: 400;">1 cucharadita de sal

  • style="font-weight: 400;">1 cucharadita de pimienta blanca recién molida

  • style="font-weight: 400;">1 1/2 tazas de cheddar picante finamente rallado

  • style="font-weight: 400;">1 taza de chorizo español finamente picado (aproximadamente 4 onzas)

  • style="font-weight: 400;">1/4 taza de cebollas verdes finamente picadas

  • style="font-weight: 400;">1 taza de maíz congelado, descongelado

  • style="font-weight: 400;">1 barra de mantequilla, derretida, más 3 cucharadas para los moldes

  • style="font-weight: 400;">4 huevos grandes

  • style="font-weight: 400;">1 taza de crema de leche

PASO 1

Caliente el horno a 425 grados. Mezclar la harina, la sémola, el polvo para hornear, la sal y la pimienta en un recipiente y revolver con un tenedor hasta que estén bien incorporados.

PASO 2

Añada el queso, el chorizo, la cebolla verde y el maíz. Mezcle para combinar. Añada la mantequilla derretida, los huevos y la crema de leche y mezcle bien.
PASO 3

Unte generosamente 4 moldes para magdalenas con mantequilla derretida. Coloque la masa con una cuchara para rellenar cada molde hasta la mitad. Hornee hasta que la parte superior esté hinchada y cocida y la parte inferior esté bien dorada, aproximadamente 12 minutos.

PASO 4

Deje enfriar ligeramente y luego sacar del molde. Servir caliente.
Contenido por cada magdalena:
74 calorías; 3 gramos de proteína; 4 gramos de carbohidratos; 0 fibra; 5 gramos de grasa; 3 gramos de grasa saturada; 31 mg. de colesterol; 133 mg. de sodio.
Si quiere leer este artículo en inglés, haga clic aquí
