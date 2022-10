10 cosas que hay que saber sobre San Diego Wave FC y su histórica primera temporada en la NWSL

Los aficionados del San Diego Wave FC ven el partido contra el OL Reign en el Torero Stadium de USD el domingo 12 de junio de 2022.

(Kristian Carreon/For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Soccer teams traditionally have a dedicated and enthusiastic support group within the larger fan base. These fans chant, wave flags, beat drums, set off smoke bombs and create an exciting atmosphere at matches in the stands. The Wave are backed by the Sirens Support Group. They are an independent support group which helps organize fan watch parties and positive, family-friendly home game experiences.