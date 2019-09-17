Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacidad
Selena Gómez produce serie sobre migrantes

Selena Gomez.JPG
“Living Undocumented”, serie producida por Selena Gómez (foto), llegará a Netflix el próximo 2 de octubre.
(Agencia Reforma)
By AGENCIA REFORMA
Sep. 17, 2019
3:54 PM
La cantante y actriz Selena Gómez produjo la serie documental “Living Undocumented”, de Netflix, que narra las vidas de ocho familias que corren el riesgo de ser deportadas.

Según The Hollywood Reporter, además de la vocalista de ascendencia latina, Eli Hozman y Aaron Saidman también son productores ejecutivos del programa.

“Elegí esta serie porque en los últimos años la palabra inmigrante aparentemente se ha convertido en algo negativo. Mi esperanza es que la serie pueda arrojar luz sobre cómo es vivir en este país como inmigrante indocumentado, y agradezco a las personas que eligieron compartir sus historias”, declaró Gómez.

“Living Undocumented” llegará a la plataforma de Netflix el próximo 2 de octubre.

AGENCIA REFORMA
