Oscars 2024: Toda la lista de nominados

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer este martes 23 de enero sus nominados al Oscar para su edición número 96.

Durante la presentación en vivo desde el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de la Academia, los actores Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid fueron los anfitriones del anuncio de los postulantes en las 23 categorías de los Premios de la Academia.

A través de una transmisión global en vivo en Oscar.com. Oscars.org y las plataformas digitales de la Academia así como los programas Good Morning America de ABC, ABC News Live y la señal streaming de Disney+. se anunciaron los nombres de las personalidades que estarán compitiendo por la codiciada estatuilla dorada en la gran noche del cine mundial.

Anuncio

La ceremonia de entrega de los Oscar de la Academia se realizará el próximo 10 de marzo bajo la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel desde el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood con transmisión en vivo de la cadena ABC desde las 5pm.

A continuación la lista de nominados al Oscar en la edición 96:

Mejor Película

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Ryan Gosling, izquierda, y Margot Robbie en una escena de “Barbie” en una imagen proporcionada por Warner Bros. Pictures. ( Warner Bros. Pictures vía AP)

Actor principal

Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)

Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)

Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)

Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)

Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”)

Actriz principal

Annette Bening (“Nyad”)

Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”)

Emma Stone (“Poor Things”)

Actor en un papel secundario

Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”)

Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)

Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)

Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)

América Ferrera recibe nominación a Mejor Actriz Secundaria (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/invision/ap)

Actriz en un papel secundario

Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)

Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”)

America Ferrera (“Barbie”)

Jodie Foster (“Nyad”)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)

Mejor Director

Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”)

Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Pelicula Animada

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

J.A. Bayona en el set de “La sociedad de la nieve”, cinta nominada a Pelicula Internacional. (Quim Vives/Netflix)

Pelicula Internacional

“Io Capitano” (Itallia)

“Perfect Days” (Japon)

“Society of the Snow” (España)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Alemania)

“The Zone of Interest” (Reino Unido)

Diseño de vestuario

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Maquillaje y peluquería

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Cillian Murphy como J. Robert Oppenheimer junto al director de Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan. (Melinda Sue Gordon/ Universal Pictures)

Cortometraje de acción real

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Cortometraje animado

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Guión adaptado

“American Fiction” / Cord Jefferson

“Barbie” / Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Oppenheimer” / Christopher Nolan

“Poor Things” /Tony McNamara

“The Zone of Interest” / Jonathan Glazer

Emma Stone en una escena de Poor Things. (Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures)

Guión Original

“Anatomy of a Fall” /Justin Triet, Arthur Harari

“The Holdovers” / David Hemingson

“Maestro” /Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

“May December” /Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

“Past Lives” /Celine Song

Canción Original

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Partitura Original

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

JaNae Collins, Lily Gladstone, Cara Jade Myers y Jillian Dion en una escena de “Killers of the Flower Moon”. (Melinda Sue Gordon / Apple TV+)

Documental

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Cortometraje documental

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Diseño de producción

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Allison Janney en uan escena de la cinta “The Creator”. (Oren Soffer)

Edición

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Sonido

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Efectos visuales

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

Cinematografía

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”