Oscars 2024: Toda la lista de nominados
Minuto a minuto estaremos dando a conocer a los nominados a los Premios de la Academia una vez que se vayan anunciando
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer este martes 23 de enero sus nominados al Oscar para su edición número 96.
Durante la presentación en vivo desde el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de la Academia, los actores Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid fueron los anfitriones del anuncio de los postulantes en las 23 categorías de los Premios de la Academia.
A través de una transmisión global en vivo en Oscar.com. Oscars.org y las plataformas digitales de la Academia así como los programas Good Morning America de ABC, ABC News Live y la señal streaming de Disney+. se anunciaron los nombres de las personalidades que estarán compitiendo por la codiciada estatuilla dorada en la gran noche del cine mundial.
La ceremonia de entrega de los Oscar de la Academia se realizará el próximo 10 de marzo bajo la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel desde el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood con transmisión en vivo de la cadena ABC desde las 5pm.
A continuación la lista de nominados al Oscar en la edición 96:
Mejor Película
“American Fiction”
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“Barbie”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“Past Lives”
“Poor Things”
“The Zone of Interest”
Actor principal
Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)
Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)
Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)
Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)
Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”)
Actriz principal
Annette Bening (“Nyad”)
Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)
Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”)
Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”)
Emma Stone (“Poor Things”)
Actor en un papel secundario
Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”)
Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)
Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)
Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)
Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)
Actriz en un papel secundario
Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)
Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”)
America Ferrera (“Barbie”)
Jodie Foster (“Nyad”)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)
Mejor Director
Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”)
Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”)
Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)
Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)
Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”)
Pelicula Animada
“The Boy and the Heron”
“Elemental”
“Nimona”
“Robot Dreams”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Pelicula Internacional
“Io Capitano” (Itallia)
“Perfect Days” (Japon)
“Society of the Snow” (España)
“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Alemania)
“The Zone of Interest” (Reino Unido)
Diseño de vestuario
“Barbie”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Napoleon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Maquillaje y peluquería
“Golda”
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
“Society of the Snow”
Cortometraje de acción real
“The After”
“Invincible”
“Knight of Fortune”
“Red, White and Blue”
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Cortometraje animado
“Letter to a Pig”
“Ninety-Five Senses”
“Our Uniform”
“Pachyderme”
“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Guión adaptado
“American Fiction” / Cord Jefferson
“Barbie” / Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
“Oppenheimer” / Christopher Nolan
“Poor Things” /Tony McNamara
“The Zone of Interest” / Jonathan Glazer
Guión Original
“Anatomy of a Fall” /Justin Triet, Arthur Harari
“The Holdovers” / David Hemingson
“Maestro” /Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
“May December” /Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik
“Past Lives” /Celine Song
Canción Original
“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
Partitura Original
“American Fiction”
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Documental
“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
“The Eternal Memory”
“Four Daughters”
“To Kill a Tiger”
“20 Days in Mariupol”
Cortometraje documental
“The ABCs of Book Banning”
“The Barber of Little Rock”
“Island in Between”
“The Last Repair Shop”
“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
Diseño de producción
“Barbie”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Napoleon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Edición
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Sonido
“The Creator”
“Maestro”
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
“Oppenheimer”
“The Zone of Interest”
Efectos visuales
“The Creator”
“Godzilla Minus One”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
“Napoleon”
Cinematografía
“El Conde”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
