Los homicidios cayeron drásticamente en Honduras; ¿por qué la gente sigue huyendo de allí?

SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS--NOV.7, 2018--Elminton Hernandez, age 26, holds his son Axel, age 2, at the bus terminal in San Pedro Sula, where they will leave of the United States on a 2am bus. “If you eat breakfast, you can’t eat dinner,” he said. His son was crying. The bus left at 2 a.m., which was still a few more hours in the future. “Come here, papa,” he said to his son, and the toddler reached out to him. His son fell asleep cradled in the crook of his father’s thin arm. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)