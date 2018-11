El magistrado en el juicio de ‘El Chapo’ le impidió a un testigo hablar sobre sobornos a políticos, entre ellos al presidente electo de México

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 22, 2008, Jesus "El Rey" Zambada García, leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel, his presented to the press in Mexico City. - Drug baron Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman co-headed the Sinaloa cartel, a drug trafficker turned cooperating witness told his US trial November 14, 2018, skewering defense claims that the defendant is little more than a scapegoat. Jesus "El Rey" Zambada, brother of still-at-large co-defendant Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, was one of the first witnesses to take the stand after the defense and prosecution delivered opening statements in the Brooklyn federal court trial. (Photo by Alberto Vera / AFP)ALBERTO VERA/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (Alberto Vera / AFP-Getty Images)