Busca a tus autores preferidos en Los Angeles Libros Festival

Durante el ‘LA Libros Festival’ los asistentes tendrán la oportunidad de conocer a muchos autores que han escrito maravillosos libros para niños y adultos en inglés y español. Aquí les presentamos una breve reseña de cada uno de ellos y de la hora y el sitio en el que se presentarán.

Andrés y Christina

(DarioTrivino)

Andrés y Christina son el dúo colombiano detrás de 123 Andrés, grupo ganador de un Grammy Latino. Su música contagiosa refleja la riqueza y diversidad de Latinoamérica. Y sus conciertos bilingües, presentes en varias ciudades de Estados Unidos, hacen que toda la familia se ponga a bailar mientras aprenden español y/o inglés.

Andrés and Christina are the Latin Grammy-winning music duo 123 Andrés. Their award-winning music and lively concerts get the whole family dancing and learning, in Spanish and English. 123 Andrés tours nationally with concerts for kids of all ages and their families.

Estarán en/Appearing at:

1:30 p.m. · 123 Andrés - A Bilingual Family Concert

3 p.m. · Book Signing With 123 Andrés

Alonso Núñez

(DarioTrivino)

Escritor mexicano. Mexicanísimo. Lo primero que hizo al nacer fue dar el grito. Luego creció y, como no servía para los deportes, tuvo que ponerse a estudiar. Estudió algo de Historia, algo de Letras y algo más que ya no recuerda. Ahora escribe cuentos para niños y, por increíble que parezca, hasta se ha ganado uno que otro premio. ¿Quieres conocer sus libros? Visita: alonsonunezescritor.com

Estarán en/Appearing at:

1:30 p.m. · Bilingual Storytime With Alonso Núñez y Rochelle Newman

2 p.m. · Book Signing With Alonso Núñez y Rochelle Newman

Antonio Sacre

(DarioTrivino)

Durante 25 años, en 13 países, en 45 estados, para más de 3 millones de personas: Antonio Sacre cuenta historias. Sus historias de crecer bilingüemente en un hogar cubano e irlandés-estadounidense han inspirado a niños de todo el mundo a recopilar sus propias historias familiares y a convertirse en narradores de cuentos. Sus historias han sido publicadas en libros y grabaciones de audio galardonados. Sus discursos de Desarrollo Profesional y Conferencia Magistral han ayudado a los educadores a enseñar a escribir a los estudiantes desde pre-kindergarten hasta la escuela de postgrado. Ahora sus historias están siendo desarrolladas para el cine y la televisión. Vive en Los Ángeles con su esposa, dos hijos y dos gatos. Sí, le gustan los gatos.

For 25 years, in 13 countries, in 45 states, for over 3 million people: Antonio Sacre tells stories. His tales of growing up bilingually in a Cuban and Irish-American household have inspired children worldwide to gather their own family stories and become storytellers themselves. His stories have been published in award-winning books and audio recordings. His Professional Developments and Keynote addresses have helped educators teach writing to students from pre-Kindergarten through graduate school. Now his stories are being developed for film and television. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, two children, and two cats. Yes, he’s a cat guy.

Estará en/Appearing at:

11 a.m. · Hora de cuentos / Bilingual Storytime With Antonio Sacre

12 p.m. · Book Signing With Antonio Sacre

Celia C. Pérez

(DarioTrivino)

Celia C. Pérez, hija de madre mexicana y padre cubano, debutó como escritora con la novela juvenil The First Rule of Punk, cuya edición en español se presenta por primera vez en Los Ángeles. La obra ha recibido el Pura Belpré 2018, el Boston Globe-Horn Book Award 2018, el Tomás Rivera Mexican American Children’s Book Award. También fue seleccionada por el Junior Library Guild como uno de los mejores libros del año.

Vive en Chicago con su familia aunque echa de menos Miami, su ciudad natal, donde los gallos y los pavos reales realmente deambulan por las calles. Además de escribir sobre adorables “outsiders”, trabaja como bibliotecaria. Su segunda novela para jóvenes, Strange Birds, acaba de ser publicada por Kokila, un sello de Penguin Random House.

Celia C. Pérez is the daughter of a Mexican mother and a Cuban father. Her debut book for young readers, The First Rule of Punk, was a 2018 Pura Belpré Award Honor Book, a 2018 Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards honor book, a winner of the 2018 Tomás Rivera Mexican American Children’s Book Award, a Junior Library Guild selection, and was included in several best of the year lists.

She lives in Chicago with her family where, in addition to writing books about lovable weirdos and outsiders, she works as a librarian. She is originally from Miami, Florida, where roosters and peacocks really do wander the streets. Her second book for young readers, Strange Birds, has been recently released by Kokila, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Estará en/Appearing at:

2 p.m. · Author Talk With Celia C. Pérez

3 p.m. · Book Signing With Celia C. Pérez

Chefs Jaime y Ramiro

(DarioTrivino)

Combine ingredientes frescos, añada una tonelada de tenacidad y culmine con una profunda pasión por la auténtica cocina mexicana, y tendrá la receta que los chefs Jaime y Ramiro usan para satisfacer a los amantes de la comida de todo el mundo. Jaime y Ramiro son “los reyes de la auténtica cocina mexicana” (Bobby Flay).

Jaime y Ramiro crecieron en el estado mexicano de Jalisco, donde estaban rodeados de ricos aromas, platos auténticos y valiosas recetas familiares. Hoy en día, comparten sus conocimientos culinarios en varios programas de cocina nacionales e internacionales y en su galardonado restaurante, La Casita Mexicana en Bell, California.

Su cocina ha captado la atención de los conocedores de la comida en los Estados Unidos, incluyendo críticos de AOL y Los Angeles Times, como Jonathan Gold y Barbara Hansen, y Bill Esparza de L.A. Weekly (Mejores Restaurantes Mexicanos en Los Angeles). Ellos figuraron entre los “10 Mejores Restaurantes Mexicanos en los Estados Unidos” de la revista Travel Magazine, así como entre los “5 Mejores Restaurantes Mexicanos en los Estados Unidos 2015" de la cadena Food Network. Otros críticos han llamado a su cocina “la mejor cocina tradicional mexicana de California y los Estados Unidos”.

Su éxito les valió una nominación al Premio James Beard (conocido como “Los Oscar de los Chefs Jaime Martín Del Campo y Ramiro Arvizu 71 Food”), el más alto galardón para los chefs.

Lo mejor de todo es que Jaime y Ramiro comparten sus creaciones no sólo en el plato de la cena, sino también en el hogar, ya que ambos son anfitriones e invitados habituales en varios programas de cocina de la televisión, incluyendo “Throwdown with Bobby Flay” de la cadena de televisión, “The Naked Chef” de Jamie Oliver, “The Naked Chef” de la cadena de televisión NBC, “Today Show” de Univision, “Primera Edición” y “Despierta América”. También participaron en “Cutthroat Kitchen” con Alton Brown como jueces (Food Network) y “Top Chef” de Telemundo como jueces de la competencia, entre otros.

Throw together fresh ingredients, add a ton of tenacity and top it off with a deep passion for authentic Mexican cuisine, and you’ve got the recipe that chefs Jaime and Ramiro use to satisfy food lovers across the globe. Jaime and Ramiro are “the Kings of Authentic Mexican Cuisine” (Bobby Flay).

Jaime and Ramiro grew up in the Mexican state of Jalisco, where they were surrounded by rich aromas, authentic dishes and treasured family recipes. Today, they share their culinary knowledge on several national and international cooking shows and at their award-winning restaurant, La Casita Mexicana in Bell, California.

Their cooking has captured the attention of food connoisseurs in the United States, including critics at AOL and the Los Angeles Times, such as Jonathan Gold and Barbara Hansen, and L.A. Weekly’s Bill Esparza (Best Mexican Restaurants in Los Angeles). They figured among Travel Magazine’s “Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in the U.S.” as well as the Food Network’s “Top 5 Mexican Restaurants in the U.S. 2015.” Other critics have called their cooking “the best traditional Mexican cuisine in California and the USA.”

Their success earned them a James Beard Award nomination (known as “The Oscars of Chefs Jaime Martín Del Campo & Ramiro Arvizu 71 Food”), the highest accolade for chefs.

Best of all, Jaime and Ramiro share their creations not only on the dinner plate, but also in the home, as both are regular hosts and guests on several TV cooking shows, including the Food Network’s “Throwdown with Bobby Flay,” Jamie Oliver’s “The Naked Chef,” NBC’s “Today Show,” Univision’s “Primera Edición” and “Despierta América.” They also participated in “Cutthroat Kitchen” with Alton Brown as judges (Food Network) and Telemundo’s “Top Chef” as judges of the competition, among others.

Estarán en/Appearing at:

12 p.m. · Book Signing With Chefs Jaime y Ramiro

1 p.m. · Author Talk With Chefs Jaime y Ramiro

Honorio Robledo

(DarioTrivino)

El artista multifacético Honorio Robledo nació en Tenancingo, México, y creció en Veracruz y Chiapas. Su trabajo musical, literario y artístico bebe de la riqueza de la tradición oral y folclórica del estado de Veracruz. Robledo ha publicado más de 15 títulos para niños en México y en Estados Unidos, y ganó el Independent Publisher Book Award (2002 IPPY Award) por las ilustraciones en El Cucuy. Bemberecua, El niño y la Muerte, El Gran Zacamandú son algunos de sus libros para niños y adultos.

Artist Honorio Robledo was born in Tenancingo, Mexico and grew up in Veracruz and Chiapas. A multifaceted talent, his work is manifested in joyful outbursts of painting, literature, and music, primarily rooted in the richly folkloric, oral tradition of the Mexican state of Veracruz. Robledo has published more than fifteen children’s books in his native Mexico as well as in the United States, winning the 2002 Independent Publisher Book Award (IPPY Award) for his illustrations in the book El Cucuy. Bemberecua, El niño y la Muerte, and El Gran Zacamandú are some of his books for children and adults.

Estará en/Appearing at:

11 a.m. · Book Signing With Honorio Robledo

3 p.m. · Noche de cuentos / A Night of Stories

Isabel Quintero

(DarioTrivino)

Isabel Quintero es escritora e hija de inmigrantes mexicanos. Vive en Inland Empire en el sur de California. Su primera novela Gabi, a Girl in Pieces es una exploración honesta y contemporánea de lo que significa ser latina, recibió varios premios: el William C. Morris, California Book Award Gold Medal y el Boston Globe Horn Book. Quintero también escribe poesía y ensayos. Mi papi tiene una moto es su primer álbum ilustrado para niños.

Isabel Quintero is a writer and the daughter of Mexican immigrants. She lives and writes in the Inland Empire of Southern California. Her first novel Gabi, a Girl in pieces, is an honest exploration of contemporary Latina identity. The book has received several awards, including the William C. Morris Award for Debut YA, the California Book Award Gold Medal, and Boston Globe-Horn Book Award. Isabel also writes poetry and essays. My Papi Has a Motorcycle is her first picture book for children.

Estará en/Appearing at:

12 p.m. · Author Talk With Isabel Quintero

1 p.m. · Book Signing With Isabel Quintero

James Luna

(DarioTrivino)

Soy el autor de The Runaway Piggy/El Cochinito Fugitivo, A Mummy in Her Backpack/Una momia en su mochila, y The Place Where You Live/El lugar donde vives, todos publicados por Piñata Books, Arte Público Press. Mi cuarto libro publicado por Arte Público, Crecer en el patio de recreo es mi libro más reciente. Piggy fue galardonada con el premio Tejas Star Award 2012, elegido por los estudiantes del Valle del Río Grande de Texas.

I am the author of The Runaway Piggy/El Cochinito Fugitivo, A Mummy in Her Backpack/Una momia en su mochila, and The Place Where You Live/El lugar donde vives, all published by Piñata Books, Arte Público Press. My fourth book published by Arte Público, Growing Up on the Playground is his newest book. Piggy was awarded the 2012 Tejas Star Award as chosen by the students of the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

Estará en/Appearing at:

12 p.m. · Book Signing With James Luna

Javier Hernandez

(DarioTrivino)

El personaje del cómic de Javier Hernández, El Muerto, fue adaptado como película en 2007. Enseña cómic a través de talleres y conferencias. En 2011 co-fundó The Latino Comics Expo, la primera convención nacional que presenta a los creadores latinos de cómics.

Javier Hernandez’s comic book character El Muerto was adapted as a film in 2007. He teaches comics through workshops and lectures. In 2011 he co-founded The Latino Comics Expo, the nation’s premiere convention showcasing Latino comic creators.

Estará en/Appearing at:

2 p.m. · Book Signing With Javier Hernandez

Jennifer Torres

(DarioTrivino)

Jennifer Torres es autora de The Fresh New Face of Griselda; Stef Soto, Taco Queen; y otros libros para lectores jóvenes. Fue periodista y vive con su familia en el sur de California.

Jennifer Torres is the author of The Fresh New Face of Griselda; Stef Soto, Taco Queen; and other books for young readers. She’s a former journalist and lives with her family in Southern California.

Estará en/Appearing at:

2 p.m. · Book Signing With Jennifer Torres

John Ildefonso

(DarioTrivino)

La obra de Juan Manuel Ildefonso explora las síntesis de las culturas como parte de un diálogo más amplio sobre identidad y pertenencia. Como primogénito de padres inmigrantes de Oaxaca, México, está interesado en explorar su herencia zapoteca y mexicana a medida que se cruza con su educación en un barrio del centro sur de Los Ángeles durante la década de 1980.

Juan Manuel Ildefonso’s artwork explores the syntheses of cultures as part of a larger dialogue about identity and belonging. As the first-born son of immigrant parents from Oaxaca, México, he is interested in exploring his Zapotec and Mexican heritage as it intersects with his upbringing in a South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles during the 1980s.

Estará en/Appearing at:

11:30 a.m. · Retrato de mi identidad / Many Pieces of Me: Representing Identity through Portraiture

1 p.m. · Retrato de mi identidad / Many Pieces of Me: Representing Identity through Portraiture

2:30 p.m. · Retrato de mi identidad / Many Pieces of Me: Representing Identity through Portraiture.

José Lozano

José Lozano nació en Los Ángeles y pasó la mayor parte de su infancia en Juárez, México. Recibió un MFA del CSUF y ha exhibido sus obras de arte en Los Angeles y alrededor de los Estados Unidos. Ha publicado dos libros infantiles: Once Around The Block, y Little Chanclas. Su obra también se puede ver en la estación de Metro La Brea/Exposición.

José Lozano was born in Los Angeles and spent most of his early childhood in Juárez, México. He received an MFA from CSUF and has exhibited his artwork extensively in Los Angeles and around the US. He has published two children’s books: Once Around The Block, and Little Chanclas. His work can also be seen at the Metro La Brea/Exposition station.

Estará en/Appearing at:

12 p.m. · Book Signing With José Lozano

2:30 p.m. · Hora de cuentos / Bilingual Storytime With José Lozano

Jose Ramirez

(DarioTrivino)

José Ramírez es un artista y educador. Actualmente enseña 3er grado en Esperanza Elementary en el barrio de Pico Union de Los Angeles. Ha ilustrado varios libros infantiles, entre ellos el premiado libro When Angels Sing: The Story of Rock Legend Carlos Santana, publicado por Simon and Shuster, y Quinitos Neighborhood, publicado originalmente por Children’s Book Press. Espera poder escribir e ilustrar más libros infantiles en el futuro.

Jose Ramirez is an artist and educator. He is currently teaching 3rd grade at Esperanza Elementary in the Pico Union neighborhood of Los Angeles. He has illustrated several children’s books including the award winning book, When Angels Sing: The Story of Rock Legend Carlos Santana, published by Simon and Shuster, and Quinitos Neighborhood, originally published by Children’s Book Press. He looks forward to writing and illustrating more children’s books in the future.

Estará en/Appearing at:

11 a.m. · Book Signing With Jose Ramirez

Julio Serrano

(DarioTrivino)

Julio Serrano es uno de los más destacados escritores guatemaltecos de su generación. Además de poeta, director de documentales y artista visual. Su trabajo se centra en mantener viva la tradición oral guatemalteca a través de la recopilación y posterior publicación de cuentos tradicionales mayas como la colección de libros para niños que presentará en el festival: Desde el tiempo de los abuelos, Desde los orígenes, Desde las aguas, publicados por la editorial Amanuense.

One of the most outstanding Guatemalan writers, Serrano is a poet, documentary filmmaker, and visual artist. His work focuses on keeping the Guatemalan oral storytelling tradition alive through the collection and subsequent publication of traditional Mayan tales such as the children’s book collection that he will present at the festival: Desde el tiempo de los abuelos, Desde los orígenes, Desde las aguas is a collection of traditional Mayan oral stories published by Amanuense.

Estará en/Appearing at:

12:30 p.m. · Bilingual Storytime With Julio Serrano

1 p.m. · Book Signing With Julio Serrano

3 p.m. · Noche de cuentos / A Night of Stories

Laura Lacámara

(DarioTrivino)

La cubano-americana Laura Lacámara es la galardonada autora e ilustradora de Dalia’s Wondrous Hair (Piñata Books), un libro ilustrado bilingüe sobre una chica inteligente que transforma su cabello rebelde en un jardín vibrante. Laura también escribió Floating on Mama’s Song (HarperCollins) e ilustró varios libros, incluyendo Mamá the Alien (Lee & Low Books), un cuento alegre y oportuno sobre una familia inmigrante. Laura es una popular presentadora en escuelas, bibliotecas, festivales de libros y conferencias.

Cuban-American Laura Lacámara is the award-winning author and illustrator of Dalia’s Wondrous Hair (Piñata Books), a bilingual picture book about a clever girl who transforms her unruly hair into a vibrant garden. Laura also wrote Floating on Mama’s Song (HarperCollins) and illustrated several books, including Mamá the Alien (Lee & Low Books), a light-hearted, timely tale about an immigrant family. Laura is a popular presenter at schools, libraries, book festivals, and conferences.

Estará en/Appearing at:

11 a.m. · Book Signing With Laura Lacámara

Leo Espinosa

(DarioTrivino)

Leo Espinosa es un reconocido y multipremiado ilustrador y diseñador de Bogotá, Colombia. Su trabajo ha aparecido en publicaciones como The New Yorker, Wired, Esquire, The New York Times, entre otras; también en productos comerciales, series animadas y galerías en todo el mundo. Las ilustraciones de Espinosa han sido reconocidas por American Illustration, Communication Arts, Pictoplasma, 3x3, y han recibido medallas de oro y plata por parte The Society of Illustrators. Recientemente, el libro Islandborn (escrito por Junot Díaz e ilustrado por Espinosa) recibió el premio a la Ilustración Pura Belpré 2019.

En su faceta como docente ha trabajado para la Escuela de Diseño de Rhode Island y ha dado múltiples conferencias y talleres en instituciones como Parsons School of Design, el Pratt Institute y el Museo Leonardo de Ciencia y Arte.

Leo Espinosa is an award-winning Illustrator and Designer from Bogotá, Colombia, whose work has been featured in a variety of publications, products, animated series and gallery shows worldwide. Leo’s illustrations have been recognized by American Illustration, Communication Arts, Pictoplasma, 3x3 and awarded with Gold and Silver Medals from The Society of Illustrators. Most recently, the book Islandborn (by Junot Diaz, illustrated by Leo Espinosa) was named Pura Belpré Honor Book for Illustration 2019. He has served as a faculty member at Rhode Island School of Design and has given multiple lectures and workshops at schools and institutions such as Parsons School of Design, Pratt Institute and The Leonardo Museum of Science and Art.

Maritere Bellas

(DarioTrivino)

Maritere R. Bellas es una galardonada autora de libros latinos, experta en temas de paternidad, oradora, presentadora de podcasts, escritora de artículos e influyente en los medios sociales. Bilingüe y bicultural, es autora de dos libros para padres, Raising Bilingual Children y Arroz con Pollo y Apple Pie: Criando niños biculturales. Luisito’s Island/La Isla de Luisito es su primer libro bilingüe para niños. Su segundo libro bilingüe para niños, Español No, Mami/No Spanish Mommy será lanzado en 2020.

Maritere R. Bellas is an award-winning Latina book author, parenting topic expert, speaker, podcast host, features writer and social media influencer. Bilingual and bicultural, she is the author of two books for parents, Raising Bilingual Children and Arroz con Pollo and Apple Pie: Raising Bicultural Children. Luisito’s Island/La Isla de Luisito is her first bilingual children’s book. Her second bilingual children’s book, Español No, Mami/No Spanish Mommy will be released in 2020.

Estará en/Appearing at:

3 p.m. · Book Signing With Maritere Bellas

Naibe Reynoso

(DarioTrivino)

La periodista Naibe Reynoso, ganadora del Premio Múltiple-Emmy y del Premio AP, ha estado trabajando desde entonces tanto delante como detrás de la cámara durante más de 20 años. Su formación bilingüe incluye reportajes de investigación, hosting, reportajes de entretenimiento, producción de radio y televisión. Su experiencia incluye la realización de un programa nacional en español en Azteca America llamado “El Coffee Break”, así como un programa de entrevistas en inglés en KCAL/KCBS “Hola LA”. Fue anfitriona y productora de noticias e historias de entretenimiento para Newsbreaker y Newsbreaker en Español en la red en línea de Larry King, ORA TV. Actualmente es co-anfitriona del programa de entrevistas “The TRENDTalk”, un programa de variedades de una hora que co-creó, co-Executive Produces. También publicó recientemente su primer libro bilingüe para niños, “Be Bold, Be Brave:11 Latinas who made U.S. History”. La Sra. Reynoso vive en su Los Ángeles natal con su esposo, su hija y su hijo.

Multiple-Emmy and AP Award-winning Journalist Naibe Reynoso, has since been working both in front of and behind the camera for more than 20 years. Her bilingual background includes investigative reporting, hosting, entertainment reporting, radio, and TV production. She has been a board member of the prestigious Peabody Awards since 2015. In 2015 she received the BIBO Award for “Outstanding work in Media.” She has worked and contributed to networks including KTLA, Univision Network, Reelz Channel, CNN en Español, the Biography Channel, Fox News Latino, ORA TV, KCBS, France 24 and has even filled in as a co-host on “The View”. She Hosted and Produced News and Entertainment stories for Newsbreaker and Newsbreaker en Español on Larry King’s online network, ORA TV. Mrs. Reynoso lives in her native Los Angeles with her husband, her daughter and son.

Estará en/Appearing at:

2 p.m. · Book Signing With Naibe Reynoso

Norma Torres

(DarioTrivino)

Norma Torres es una reconocida actriz, narradora oral y productora. Su pasión por contar historias comenzó a una edad temprana con los cuentos de hadas de los hermanos Grimm y las obras dramáticas escritas por Oscar Wilde. Norma ha actuado en Sudamérica, España, Estados Unidos, Corea, entre otros lugares. También ha trabajado en producciones televisivas, como educadora y facilitadora de talleres de narración de cuentos y como directora de escena para producciones teatrales y guionista. Norma ha recibido becas de varias instituciones importantes como el Fondo Nacional para la Cultura y las Artes, Fundación BBVA Bancomer, Fondo Especial para la Cultura y las Artes del Estado de México e Instituto Mexicano de la Juventud.

Norma is a renowned Mexican actor, oral narrator, and producer. She is known internationally for producing interdisciplinary storytelling performances that captivate the imagination of any audience. Her passion for classic children’s stories and fables began at an early age with Brothers Grimm fairy tales and dramatic works written by Oscar Wilde. Norma has performed throughout South American, Spain, the United States, Korea, and beyond. In addition to being an oral narrator, she has also worked in television productions, as an educator and facilitator for storytelling workshops, as a stage director for theater productions, and screenwriter. Norma has received scholarships by several prominent institutions, including Fondo Nacional para la Cultura y las Artes, Fundación BBVA Bancomer, Fondo Especial para la Cultura y las Artes del Estado de México, and Instituto Mexicano de la Juventud.

Appearing at

11:30 a.m. · Cuentos del rebozo con Norma Torres

1 p.m. · Book Signing With Norma Torres

Omar y Argelia

(DarioTrivino)

Argelia Atilano es la voz femenina líder de El Show de Omar y Argelia para KLVE 107.5 FM en Los Ángeles. Ella encarna una sólida carrera de logros en la industria de la radio y la televisión.

Ha sido reconocida por su trabajo con 5 Golden Mike Awards, las llaves de la ciudad de Huntington Park, el Premio Gil Cedillo del Senador del Estado de California y nominaciones para lo sobresaliente de la industria, los Premios Emmy y los Premios Marconi de Radio. Jude’s Research Center, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, The American Red Cross, Padres Contra El Cancer y The Blind Childrens Center. Siempre poniendo a su comunidad en primer lugar, uno de sus proyectos más estimados es en su escuela, Garfield High School en el Este de Los Ángeles. Aquí está involucrada en el Fondo de Becas Escalante, donde motiva activamente a los estudiantes que están a punto de abandonar la escuela, inculcándoles la determinación de seguir una educación superior en medio de sus muchos obstáculos. Recientemente, creó el “Fondo de Becas Argelia Atilano” que otorga becas a mujeres graduadas de Garfield High School y que han sido aceptadas en la Universidad Loyola Marymount.

Argelia Atilano is the leading female voice of El Show de Omar y Argelia for KLVE 107.5 FM in Los Angeles. She embodies a solidified career of industry achievements in both radio and television.

She has been recognized for her work with 5 Golden Mike Awards, the keys to the city of Huntington Park, the State Senator of California Gil Cedillo Award and nominations for industry pinnacles, Emmy Awards and Marconi Radio Awards. Argelia is actively involved with charities like Hispanic Scholarship Fund, St. Jude’s Research Center, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, The American Red Cross, Padres Contra El Cancer and The Blind Childrens Center. Always putting her community first, one of her most esteemed projects is at her alma mater, Garfield High School in East Los Angeles. Here she is involved in the Escalante Scholarship Fund where she actively motivates students that are on the verge of dropping out, instilling in them a determination to pursue a higher education amidst their many obstacles. Recently, she created “The Argelia Atilano Scholarship Fund” which provides scholarships to deserving female graduates from Garfield High School and that have been accepted to Loyola Marymount University.

Omar Velasco

Con un talento incomparable y una personalidad contagiosa, Omar Velasco es la principal voz matutina de Los Ángeles. Es co-anfitrión del show matutino de KLVE con Argelia Atilano, y juntos entretienen a sus oyentes con temas candentes, y los mejores éxitos musicales.

Omar es originario de Jalisco, México, y se mudó a Los Ángeles en 1988 para realizar una carrera en comunicaciones. Inicialmente había comenzado a estudiar Ciencias de la Computación, pero la vida tenía un plan más amplio para él, y más tarde reconoció su lugar en el campo de las comunicaciones, una vocación que heredó de su padre y otros miembros de la familia.

Estudió radiodifusión en la Universidad Estatal de California, Northridge. Sin embargo, su esfuerzo y su dedicación lo llevaron a su carrera más rápido de lo que había planeado. Mientras estaba en la escuela, en 1994 le dieron su oportunidad en la radio reportando noticias y tráfico. Con paciencia y dedicación pronto alcanzó su primera oportunidad como DJ con Univision Radio en 1999. Aquí comenzó a desarrollar habilidades con voz en off, programación y programación. En el año 2001 ya estaba haciendo tiempo de conducción para VIVA 107.1FM. Su energía y conexión con los oyentes lo llevaron a la cima. En 2003 regresó a Univision Radio y se hizo cargo de uno de los programas más populares, el programa matutino.

Omar ha ofrecido su talento y tiempo como voluntario para ayudar a organizaciones como el Blind Children’s Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital y PADRES Contra el Cáncer. Pronto espera trabajar en su comunidad y ayudar a los niños pequeños a concentrarse y terminar la escuela secundaria y la universidad.

En 2006, Omar recibió el “Impact Award” del Ayuntamiento de Los Ángeles por su liderazgo en la comunidad latina. Además, Omar ha sido nominado para el Premio Marconi como “Personalidad Española del Año” en 2008, 2009 y 2011. Radio Notas distinguió a Omar en 2009 y 2013 como “Personalidad del Año”.

With an incomparable talent and infectious personality Omar Velasco is Los Angeles’ leading morning voice. He co-hosts KLVE’s morning show with Argelia Atilano, and together they entertain their listeners with hot topics, and the best musical hits.

Omar is a native of Jalisco, Mexico, moving to Los Angeles in 1988 to realize a communications career. He had initially began to pursue a degree in Computer Sciences, but life had a bigger plan for him, and he later recognized his place in the communications field, a vocation that he inherits from his father and other family members.

He studied broadcasting at California State University, Northridge. However his effortless involvement and relentless dedication took him to his career faster than he had planned. While in school, in 1994 he got his radio break reporting news and traffic. With patience and dedication he soon reached his first DJ opportunity with Univision Radio in 1999. Here he began to develop skills with voice-overs, programming and scheduling. By 2001 he was doing drive time for VIVA 107.1FM. His energy and connection with listeners took him to the top. In 2003 he returned to Univision Radio, and took over one of the hottest time slots, the morning show.

Omar has volunteered his talent and time to aid organizations like the Blind Children’s Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and PADRES Contra el Cáncer. He soon hopes to work in his community and help young kids focus and finish High School, and College.

In 2006 Omar received the “Impact Award” from the Los Angeles City Council for his leadership in the Latino community. Also, Omar has been nominated for the Marconi Award as “Spanish Personality of the Year” in 2008, 2009, and 2011. Radio Notas awarded Omar in 2009 and 2013 as “Personality of the Year”.

Estarán en/Appearing at:

11 a.m. · Book Signing With Omar y Argelia

Patty Rodriguez y Ariana Stein (Lil’ Libros)

(DarioTrivino)

Patty Rodríguez es una persona multifacética reconocido a nivel nacional y una de las latinoamericanas más influyentes de este país.

Emprendedora, personalidad de la radio y productora de On Air With Ryan Seacrest de iHeartMedia, defensora de la comunidad, autora de libros de mayor venta, y creadora y cofundadora de la editorial de libros infantiles Lil Libros.

Patty ha dedicado una parte significativa de su vida a retribuir a su comunidad. Nacida en el Este de Los Ángeles de padres inmigrantes mexicanos y criada en Lynwood, California, se ha convertido en un modelo a seguir en la comunidad latina y ha dado una voz de esperanza a los jóvenes.

Cuando no está criando a sus hermosos hijos Alexander y Oliver, está ocupada dirigiendo sus propias y exitosas compañías, Lil’ Libros con su amiga de la infancia Ariana Stein. La marca de libros bilingües para niños más vendida y aclamada por la crítica, se inspiró en la propia experiencia de Patty tratando de encontrar libros bilingües para su primogénito.

Patty y su trabajo han sido presentados en LA Times, NPR, Washington Post Buzzfeed, Univision, Rolling Stone, CNN Latino, Latina Magazine, Cosmopolitan, People En Español, por nombrar algunos.

Patty Rodriguez is a nationally recognized multi-faceted individual and one of this country’s most influential Latino-Americans.

An entrepreneur, radio personality and producer for iHeartMedia’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest, community advocate, bestselling book author, and creator and co-founder children’s book publisher Lil Libros.

Patty has dedicated a significant part of her life in giving back to her community. Born in East LA to Mexican immigrant parents and raised in Lynwood, CA – she’s become a role model in the Latino community and given a voice of hope to the youth.

When she’s not raising her beautiful children Alexander and Oliver, she’s busy running her own successful companies, Lil’ Libros with childhood friend Ariana Stein. The bestselling and critically-acclaimed bilingual children’s books brand, was inspired by Patty’s own experience trying to find bilingual books for her first born. As a Latina who is a product of cultural duality, it was important that her son learn and appreciate his identity. Thus, the birth of Lil’ Libros. Due to their hard work and dedication, you can find Lil’ Libros at Target and Barnes & Noble stores across the country!

Patty and her work have been featured in LA Times, NPR, Washington Post Buzzfeed, Univision, Rolling Stone, CNN Latino, Latina Magazine, Cosmopolitan, People En Español, to name a few.

Ariana Stein

Ariana Stein es la cofundadora y directora ejecutiva de Lil’ Libros, una editorial con sede en Los Ángeles dedicada a los libros infantiles bilingües modernos y elegantes. También es la fundadora de un servicio nacional de transporte de mascotas, 1-800-PetTaxi. Ariana comenzó su carrera en bienes raíces comerciales, y luego pasó a la administración de bienes raíces antes de continuar con sus propios esfuerzos.

En 2014, Ariana y su amiga Patty Rodríguez compartieron un deseo similar de asegurar que sus hijos fueran criados para ser bilingües. Utilizaron esa pasión como motivación y crearon su propia editorial llamada Lil’ Libros.

Lil’ Libros se convirtió rápidamente en un fenómeno cultural ampliamente aceptado por padres e hijos. Sus libros ahora se pueden encontrar en las tiendas Target de todo el país, Barnes & Noble, Scholastic, Meijer, Museum of Modern Art, Los Angeles Museum, más de 800 librerías independientes, bibliotecas y escuelas. Además, Lil’ Libros ha aparecido en varios medios de comunicación como Forbes, The Washington Post y Money Mag.Patty Rodriguez

Ariana Stein is the co-founder and CEO of Lil’ Libros, a Los Angeles-based publisher focused on chic and modern bilingual children’s books. She is also the founder of a national pet transportation service, 1-800-PetTaxi. Ariana began her career in commercial real estate, and then moved on to real estate management before pursuing her own endeavors.

In 2014, Ariana and long-time friend Patty Rodriguez shared a similar desire to ensure their children were raised to be bilingual. They used that passion as motivation and started their own publishing company called Lil’ Libros. By the end of 2015, she took the leap of faith and left the corporate world to focus on the company’s goals and growth. The decision wasn’t easy, but she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be a part of something she truly believed in; bilingual education for children. This allowed her to guide Lil’ Libros during its pioneering stage, while preserving the company’s vision.

Lil’ Libros quickly became a cultural phenomenon widely accepted by parents and children. Their books can now be found at Target stores nationwide, Barnes & Noble, Scholastic, Meijer, Museum of Modern Art, Los Angeles Museum, over 800 independent bookstores, libraries, and schools. In addition, Lil’ Libros has been featured in a number of media publications such as Forbes, The Washington Post, and Money Mag.

Estarán en/Appearing at:

3 p.m. · Book Signing With Patty Rodriguez y Ariana Stein (Lil’ Libros)

Peggy Hasegawa

Peggy Hasegawa es una amante y fabricante de papel. Enseña a hacer figuras usando una variedad de materiales de arte, incluyendo papeles hechos a mano japoneses, telas y artículos reciclados, y se inspira en el arte de diferentes culturas. Como educadora de arte por más de 25 años, la Sra. Hasegawa enseña talleres de arte en escuelas de todo el condado de Los Ángeles, en varias instituciones culturales y en LACMA, donde actualmente trabaja como artista docente.

Peggy Hasegawa is a paper lover and papermaker. She teaches bookmaking using a variety of art materials, including Japanese handmade papers, fabric, and recycled items and draws inspiration from the art of different cultures. An arts educator for over 25 years, Ms. Hasegawa teaches art workshops at schools throughout L.A. County, various cultural institutions, and LACMA where she currently works as a teaching artist.

Estará en/Appearing at:

11: 30 a.m. · Making Art With Lotería!

1:30 p.m. · Making Art With Lotería!

Rochelle Newman

(DarioTrivino)

Rochelle Newman atribuye su amor por el humor, el idioma y la cultura a sus raíces en el Lower East Side de Nueva York. Recientemente recibió su Maestría en Artes con un enfoque en No-Ficción Creativa y Traducción Literaria de Antioch, Los Angeles. Zig-Zag es su primer libro bilingüe para niños. Tiene una licenciatura en teatro y es una dramaturga y guionista galardonada. Junto con su esposo Carlos, ella coproduce Panafest, un festival de cine de Latinx (PIFFLA.Com) que se llevará a cabo en el Downtown Independent del 18 al 20 de octubre. Rochelle también ha tenido una larga carrera en el marketing de Latinx en Estados Unidos y está orgullosa de trabajar con el equipo de Walton Isaacson. Está trabajando en unas memorias.

Rochelle Newman credits her love for humor, language, and culture to her Lower East Side New York roots. She recently received her MFA with a focus on Creative Non-Fiction and Literary Translation from Antioch, Los Angeles. Zig-Zag is her first bilingual children’s book. She holds a BFA in theater and is an award winning playwright and screenplay writer. Along with her husband Carlos, she co-produces Panafest, a Latinx film festival (PIFFLA.Com) which will be at the Downtown Independent October 18-20. Rochelle has also had a long career in US Latinx marketing and is proud to work with the Walton Isaacson team. She is working on a memoir.

Estará en/Appearing at:

1:30 p.m. · Bilingual Storytime With Alonso Núñez y Rochelle Newman

2 p.m. · Book Signing With Alonso Núñez y Rochelle Newman

Yesika Salgado

(DarioTrivino)

Yesika Salgado es una poeta salvadoreña residente en Los Ángeles que escribe sobre su familia, su cultura, su ciudad y su cuerpo moreno. Salgado ha sido cuatro veces miembro del equipo Da Poetry Lounge Slam y finalista del National Poetry Slam en 2017 y 2018. Su trabajo ha sido reconocido por Los Angeles Times, Latina Magazine, Univision, Vibe Magazine, Huffington Post, NPR, TEDx y diversas plataformas digitales. Es cofundadora del colectivo feminista latino Chingona Fire y activista reconocida internacionalmente del movimiento a favor de la positividad corporal. Yesika es autora de Corazón y Tesoro (ambos best-sellers en Amazon), y de su último trabajo Hermosa, todos publicados por la editorial independiente Not a Cult.

Yesika Salgado is a Los Angeles based Salvadoran poet who writes about her family, her culture, her city, and her brown body. Salgado is a four time member of Da Poetry Lounge Slam Team, and a 2017 and 2018 National Poetry Slam finalist. Her work has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, Latina Magazine, Univision, Vibe Magazine, Huffington Post, NPR, TEDx and many digital platforms. She is the co-founder of the Latina feminist collective Chingona Fire and an internationally recognized body positivity activist. Yesika is the author of the Amazon best-sellers Corazón, Tesoro, and the newest release Hermosa, all published by the independent publishing company, Not a Cult.

Estará en/Appearing at:

1 p.m. · Book Signing With Yesika Salgado

3 p.m. · Noche de cuentos / A Night of Stories