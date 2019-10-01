Burbank High to present whimsical play ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Students of the drama department at Burbank High School will present “Alice in Wonderland” the next two weekends in the Wolfson Auditorium at the school, 902 N. Third St., Burbank.

The local version is based on the classic 1865 novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” by Lewis Carroll, which follows its eponymous heroine as she falls down the rabbit hole to discover a physics-defying world populated by animals that talk and characters who fear the capricious wrath of a corrupt Queen of Hearts.

The Cheshire Cat (Harrison Rothacher) laughs during a scene with Alice (Abby Griffith) at the dress rehearsal of “Alice in Wonderland” at Burbank High on Tuesday. (Tim Berger / Burbank Leader)

The story was adapted for the stage by playwright Sharon Holland, and the production is directed by Donovan Glover, a theater teacher and director at the school.

Advertisement

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Fridays and at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

Presale tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets at the door are $10 for students and $15 for adults.

For reservations, visit brownpapertickets.com.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.