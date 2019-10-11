The Great White Way comes to Burbank with ‘Burroughs on Broadway’

An annual production called “Burroughs on Broadway” is currently being presented at Burroughs High School, featuring numbers from hit musicals.

Presented by the school’s Vocal Music Assn., the production features Burroughs’ four award-winning choirs — Powerhouse, Sound Sensations, Sound Waves and Decibelles — each performing mini-musicals with songs from Broadway shows.

The event is an annual fundraiser for the music association.

This year’s show features songs from such musicals as “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “The Pajama Game” and “Sister Act.”

Advertisement

Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the auditorium at Burroughs High, 1920 W. Clark Ave., Burbank.

For tickets, visit www.jbhsvma.com.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.