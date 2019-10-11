Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Life and Arts

The Great White Way comes to Burbank with ‘Burroughs on Broadway’

Emery Goulet
Emery Goulet performs the classic title song from the musical “Singin’ in the Rain” in this year’s production of “Burroughs on Broadway.”
(Courtesy of Haakon Sundry)
By Mark Kellam
Oct. 11, 2019
4:55 PM
Share

An annual production called “Burroughs on Broadway” is currently being presented at Burroughs High School, featuring numbers from hit musicals.

Presented by the school’s Vocal Music Assn., the production features Burroughs’ four award-winning choirs — Powerhouse, Sound Sensations, Sound Waves and Decibelles — each performing mini-musicals with songs from Broadway shows.

The event is an annual fundraiser for the music association.

This year’s show features songs from such musicals as “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “The Pajama Game” and “Sister Act.”

Advertisement

Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the auditorium at Burroughs High, 1920 W. Clark Ave., Burbank.

For tickets, visit www.jbhsvma.com.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

Life and Arts
Mark Kellam
Mark Kellam is city editor of the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader. He joined Times Community News in July 2011 as the business-politics reporter and was promoted to city editor in January 2013. Previously, he was an editor at the Los Angeles Daily News and managing editor at Champion Newspapers in Chino, Calif. Prior to that, he was an editor at Amos Suburban Newspapers in Dayton, Ohio, for several years. Mark holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Indiana University.
More on this Subject
Advertisement