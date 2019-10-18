Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Fundraiser set for Burbank Rose Parade float

Rise Up at the Burbank Tournament of Roses Association
The frame and chassis of the 2020 float Rise Up at the Burbank Tournament of Roses Association takes shape Thursday. The Burbank Tournament of Roses Assn. will hold a dine-out fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday at the Hill Street Café Burbank, 3301 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank.
(Tim Berger / Burbank Leader)
By Mark Kellam
Oct. 18, 2019
4:54 PM
The Burbank Tournament of Roses Assn. will hold a dine-out fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday at the Hill Street Café Burbank, 3301 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the construction of Burbank’s 2020 Rose Parade float.

Up to 30% of all food and drink sales will be donated back to the Burbank Tournament of Roses Assn. upon customers presenting a flier for the event when ordering.

For more information, call (818) 840-0060. For a copy of the fundraiser flier, visit bit.ly/2VN61mb.

