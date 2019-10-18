‘Joker’ fight in Burbank happened because of loud moviegoers, police say

A fight that broke out on Tuesday in Burbank during a screening of the movie “Joker” reportedly began after a group of people became rowdy in the theater and bothered other moviegoers.

Officers with the Burbank Police Department responded to the altercation around 9 p.m. at the AMC Burbank 1 at 125 E. Palm Ave. after receiving word of a possible fight. Witnesses told police the scuffle involved two groups of people and started when one group was reportedly behaving loudly during the movie, according to department spokesman Sgt. Derek Green.

Two men then began to argue. Things turned physical when one of the men used a glass bottle to strike the other on the head. The man who was hit with the bottle was then punched by a woman, according to Green.

The two attackers then left the theater. Officers attempted to locate the pair but were unsuccessful.

Green said the victim, described as a 38-year-old man, sustained only minor injuries.

During the initial release of “Joker,” police departments across the country increased security in anticipation of possible violence that would erupt over the movie.

The Los Angeles Police Department increased its patrols during the movie’s opening weekend and a theater in Huntington Beach showing “Joker” had to be closed after a threat was reported to authorities.

Green said the fight in Burbank had no connection to the movie other than it was playing when the incident happened.

