Baskin-Robbins dives into the upside-down for ‘Stranger Things’ pop-up in Burbank

Taking a trip back in time to 1985 isn’t such a far-out concept as it seems to be: All you have to do is visit a Baskin-Robbins in Burbank.
Ahead of the third season premiere of “Stranger Things,” Netflix has partnered with the ice cream chain to transform one of its stores into a Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor for the next two weeks.
The fictional ice cream shop is featured in the upcoming season of the show, which takes place during the summer of 1985 in the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind.
The throwback aesthetic of nautical imagery is present throughout the shop, and employees are even decked out in sailor-inspired uniforms.
According to Dave Nagel, senior director of consumer engagement at Baskin-Robbins, the interior of the shop is actually a recreation of the Scoops Ahoy set used in the show.
“This started last April … We started talking with Netflix, and it started about bringing an ice cream flavor to life with Scoops Ahoy,” he said.
“It became so much more than that, we realized that … we can be the brand that brings Scoops Ahoy to life for ‘Stranger Things’ fans,” he added.
Sophia Rosas, a local resident and fan of the series, said she only heard about the pop-up event a day before but was still excited to check it out on Tuesday afternoon.
“It was really cool how they were able to [change the store] so quickly. I was actually just here,” she said.
Rosas said she also tried to go to another “Stranger Things” event held at the Santa Monica Pier this past weekend, but the six- to seven-hour waiting time was a significant deterrent.
Varuzh Tirityan, who owns the franchise location, said it took only a matter of days for his store to be transformed into something out of the 1980s.
In addition to turning back time, Baskin-Robbins is offering several specialty items tied to the show, including the Upside Down and Demogorgon sundaes as well as the Elevenade Freeze.
The flavor of the month, USS Butterscotch, is also a tie-in with the series.
Fans can hit up the retro remodel at 1201 S. Victory Blvd. in Burbank until July 14.
“Stranger Things” premieres July 4 on Netflix.