‘The Crucible,’ presented by Burbank High students, is still relevant in today’s world

The play “The Crucible,” based on the Salem witch trials of the 1690s,was written in 1953 by Arthur Miller as an allegory for McCarthyism in the 1950s, when the U.S. government persecuted people accused of being Communists.
Miller himself was questioned by the House of Representatives’ Committee on Un-American Activities in 1956 and convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to identify others present at meetings he had attended.
The classic play is being presented by Burbank High School students through Saturday, and its director Donovan Glover said last week that the play’s tragic tale still resonates today in a world of high partisanship and “fake news.”
“The Crucible” will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday, at the Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St., Burbank.
Presale adult tickets are $15 and $18 at the door. Tickets are $10 for students both presale and at the door.
For more information, including tickets, visit bhscrucible2019.brownpapertickets.com.