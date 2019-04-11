Southern California architecture, culture historian to speak

Chris Nichols, a writer and historian specializing in Southern Californian architecture and culture, including Disneyland, will speak from 2 to 3 p.m. on April 20 at the George R. Howard Museum in George Izay Park, 1111 W. Olive Ave., Burbank, near the Olive Recreation Center.
The free event is sponsored by the Burbank Historical Society.
Nichols has been featured in Smithsonian magazine, the New York Times and L.A. Weekly. He currently writes the “Ask Chris” column in Los Angeles magazine every month.
For more information, call (818) 841-6333 or visit burbankhistoricalsoc.org.