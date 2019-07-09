BURBANK LEADER

Advertisement

Every Burbank library is part of the Sounds of Summer concert series

By Mark Kellam
Jul 09, 2019 | 1:50 PM
Every Burbank library is part of the Sounds of Summer concert series
Steel guitarist Jay Leach plays at the Burbank Public Library's Sounds of Summer concert series in 2017. This year's shows include the Daniel Bennett Group and Marc Berger and the band Ride. (File Photo)

The Burbank Public Library system is sponsoring a free concert series called Sounds of Summer at each of its locations.

On Tuesday, the Daniel Bennett Group, featuring Bennett, who plays the saxophone, flute and clarinet, as well as Nat Janoff on guitar and Koko Bermejo on drums, performed at the Buena Vista Branch Library.

Advertisement

Coming up, Marc Berger and the band Ride will perform at 6:30 p.m.on Aug. 2, at the Northwest Branch Library, 3323 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank.

For more information, visit burbanklibrary.org.

Advertisement

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

Advertisement
Advertisement