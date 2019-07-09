Every Burbank library is part of the Sounds of Summer concert series

The Burbank Public Library system is sponsoring a free concert series called Sounds of Summer at each of its locations.
On Tuesday, the Daniel Bennett Group, featuring Bennett, who plays the saxophone, flute and clarinet, as well as Nat Janoff on guitar and Koko Bermejo on drums, performed at the Buena Vista Branch Library.
Coming up, Marc Berger and the band Ride will perform at 6:30 p.m.on Aug. 2, at the Northwest Branch Library, 3323 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank.
For more information, visit burbanklibrary.org.