Raises may be small, nonexistent for Burbank Unified employees

“In [school year] 2018-19, we would still have our 3% requirement. We’d have 3.7%,” Jaynes said, but added that “by [school year] 19-20, we’d be short of that 3%. We would be at 2.7% and then by 2020-21, we’d be down to 0.2% or basically 0 if we had a 2% increase every year.”