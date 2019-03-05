Two arrested in shooting death of 21-year-old man at Burbank birthday party

Two San Fernando Valley men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the death of 21-year-old Christian Guevara who was shot and killed on Saturday during a birthday party in Burbank, according to authorities.
Robert Stout, a 19-year-old from Van Nuys, and Jose Valdivieso, a 19-year-old from Northridge, were both arrested by the Burbank Police Department on Monday on suspicion of murder. The two men are each being held on $2 million bail.
Authorities also recovered a handgun during the arrests that they believe was used in the shooting.
Sgt. Derek Green, a department spokesman, said Stout allegedly confessed to detectives that he was the gunman. However, a motive is yet to be determined, and the case remains under investigation.
Green also declined to say what role Valdivieso had in the incident except that there was enough evidence to consider him an accessory to the murder.
Both Guevara and Stout were attending a birthday party at a home in the 4000 block of West Clark Avenue on the night of the shooting. It’s unknown how or even if the men knew each other.
Witnesses told police that sometime during the party there was some kind of commotion in the front yard involving Stout and Guevara, according to Green. It’s unknown how it started, and other people may have also been involved in the altercation.
“We’re still piecing that together,” he said.
Guevara was shot in the abdomen sometime before 2:30 a.m., and he was taken by party-goers to the emergency room at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center. Hospital personnel then transported him to a local trauma center, but he died from his wound.
Green said records don’t show any 911 calls coming from the West Clark Avenue home at the time of the shooting.
Stout and Valdivieso have yet to be formally charged pending a review by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.