Survivor of 12 concentration camps to speak at Holocaust remembrance

The Burbank Human Relations Council will present a commemoration of the Holocaust during World War II titled “Who Will Speak for Us — A Story of Perseverance” at 7:15 p.m. on May 7 at the American Lutheran Church, 755 N. Whitnall Hwy., Burbank.
The event, co-sponsored by 15 Burbank churches, synagogues and mosques, will feature keynote speaker Joseph Alexander, who survived 12 concentration camps. He will speak about how he managed to survive Auschwitz, Dachau, the Warsaw Ghetto and escape the so-called “Doctor of Death,” Josef Mengele.
The program will include the lighting of six candles, representing the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis, with a seventh candle for the 5 million others murdered by the Nazis and for all the other genocides including the Armenian Genocide, the genocide in Rwanda and the genocide of Native Americans.
For further information, call (818) 860-2472.
